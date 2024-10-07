Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

38% of people would be likely to opt for something other than a fossil-fuel based system when it comes to upgrading their heating system.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a clear growing appetite for sustainable heating alternatives, so it is crucial that homeowners know all the facts to find what option best suits them.

Dan Wilden, National Renewables Manager at Alpha, breaks down a key customer question: ‘Is my house suitable for a heat pump?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heat pump performance is affected a lot by insulation levels in the home. This is because a heat pump’s recommended running temperature is between 35°C and 55°C, compared to a traditional boiler/radiator system that is between 70°C and 80°C. Due to this lower temperature, a home must retain heat well in order to keep a comfortable warmth inside. Homeowners need to ensure their insulation is up to scratch to really get the most out of their heat pump.

Alpha heat pump

“Further to this, heat pumps require the appliance itself being fitted to the outside of your home, which can even work on a balcony if outside space is not available. This means that even those without garden space can still make the switch to heat pump technology in most circumstances.

“One of the only limitations to this would be listed buildings where it may not be possible to fit the external unit directly to the building.

“However, in most cases for standard UK housing, heat pumps can work well, with just some improvements needed to insulation and radiators in the home. Those looking to begin their journey to sustainable heating should seriously consider heat pump technology”.

For more information on heat pumps read our comprehensive Q&A.