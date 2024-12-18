Is Your Bathroom Guest-Ready? Expert Shares Five Essential Tips for Stress-Free Christmas Prep

Burlington Riviera D Shape Basin Full pedestal, 7504336

As the festive season draws near, many Brits are preparing to host more guests than at any other time of the year. With Christmas celebrations often centred around family gatherings and festive meals, it’s no surprise that the bathroom becomes one of the most important spaces for home hosts to spruce up.

As recent research by luxury bathroom supplier, Sanctuary Bathrooms, revealed that 18% of Brits neglect regular bathroom cleaning, Director, James Roberts, shares five top tips to ensure your bathroom is looking its best for festive visitors.

Fix What’s Broken“Before the Christmas chaos begins, ensure your bathroom is fully functional. Start by checking that all toilet seats are securely fastened and free from any damage or wobbling, as this could be an unpleasant surprise for your guests.

“Inspect your toilets to ensure they flush correctly, if not, replace any worn or faulty internal mechanisms. Additionally, ensure that all plugs and wastes are working properly, allowing basins and baths to fill and drain without issue.

“Take a quick look at your shower seals and rollers as these can wear out over time, leading to leaks or difficulty in sliding the shower door. Address any small repairs now to avoid inconvenience later and keep everything in good working order for your guests.

Combat Mould and Moisture

“Bathrooms are prone to high moisture levels, which can encourage mould growth. To prevent this, make sure your bathroom is properly ventilated. Open windows after showers and baths, or consider installing an extractor fan if you don't already have one.

“Ensure that wet towels are hung flat to dry, rather than left bunched up. It’s also essential to regularly stretch out shower curtains to prevent moisture from accumulating in folds.

“Wipe down damp surfaces such as tiles and walls frequently to stop moisture from lingering and creating a breeding ground for mould. A simple weekly cleaning of all surfaces will go a long way in preventing mould build-up and keeping your bathroom fresh.

Tackle Limescale

“Limescale can build up on bathroom taps, shower heads, and baths, making the bathroom look dingy and unkempt. Fortunately, it’s easy to manage with a few household items.

“To clean taps, soak an old cloth in lemon juice or vinegar and wrap it around the tap for up to an hour to dissolve the limescale. For showerheads, unscrew them and soak them in a mixture of vinegar and warm water overnight. This will break down the limescale, restoring water pressure and flow.

“Acrylic bathtubs are also prone to limescale, but with a simple spray of vinegar or lemon juice, you can remove deposits and restore the shine. Be sure to reapply the solution every 15 minutes for stubborn stains, leaving your bathroom sparkling and ready for the festive season.

Update and Refresh Accessories

“A fresh set of accessories can instantly lift your bathroom’s appearance. Replace any old or worn-out toilet brushes with new, fresh ones that not only look better but also perform better.

“Swap out any old soap dispensers for something more festive and welcoming, and don’t forget to add new fluffy towels. Consider opting for festive-themed or seasonal colours to give your bathroom a warm, inviting feel.

“A new set of bath mats, toilet brushes, and soap holders will immediately make the space feel cleaner and more welcoming for your guests.

Declutter and Restock

“A well-organised and stocked bathroom is essential for hosting. Start by decluttering your bathroom, removing any items you no longer need or use. This includes emptying out the cabinets and drawers to make space for guest essentials like extra toilet paper, hand soap, and any toiletries your guests might need.

“Ensure your guest towels are fresh and ready, and consider adding a few extras for comfort, such as a basket of small toiletries like toothpaste, hand lotion, or a festive-scented soap. This will not only make your bathroom feel more inviting but also make your guests feel more at home and comfortable.”

James concludes: “A bathroom that’s both functional and fresh is key to making a positive impression on your guests this festive season. Simple checks and cleaning tasks can make a world of difference.

“With a bit of preparation, you can create a welcoming and stress-free space that not only looks great but is ready to handle the increased use that comes with festive hosting. By following these easy tips, you'll ensure that your bathroom shines just as brightly as the rest of your home this Christmas.”

