July Garden Tips: Peachy picks & pest patrol

Thinning peaches at Barnsdale Gardens

As we head towards full-blown summer, the Barnsdale Gardens team have never been busier as they tend to the 38 individually designed gardens in the heart of Rutland. Never ones to be shrinking violets or demure wallflowers…the gardeners at Barnsdale exhibit real panache at helping the displays reach all their vibrant glory!

There is nothing better than to potter around in one’s garden, carrying out jobs in July, and with these tips your work will be easier and result in a more fruitful…and flowery Barnsdale of your very own!

Thin Your Peaches — Bigger Is Better!

If you want the most luscious peaches possible they might need a bit of a makeover! To help each fruit reach its juicy potential, thin them out early.. The goal? One peach every 20–25 cm (that’s about 8–10 inches) apart. No need to get your ruler out—just eyeball it. If you let them grow too close together, you’ll end up with lots of teeny fruits that are mostly stone and not much snack. Nobody wants that!

Feed Me …

Once your roses have shown off their first round of blooms, it’s time for round two—and they’ll need fuel for the fight! Give them a hearty summer feed. Sure, you can buy fancy rose food, but here at Barnsdale, we swear by a generous sprinkling of pelleted chicken manure granules. The roses love it, and you’ll love the flowers!

Spray Those Brassicas – No Butterflies Allowed!

The cabbage whites are on the wing, and their caterpillar babies are hungry! Protect your cabbages, broccoli, and kale by spraying them regularly with Dipel or nematodes. Stay ahead of the nibblers and keep your greens looking gorgeous.

Watch for Pests – They're Partying in the Sunshine!

Summer sun is great for plants, but also for pests. From aphids to mealybugs, they’re all making themselves at home. Don’t let them get comfy! At Barnsdale, we use a nifty natural trick: a squirt of eco-friendly washing-up liquid in a spray bottle topped up with water. Give your plants a light spritz and it works wonders as a contact spray across all kinds of critters.

There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens!