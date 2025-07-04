July Property Deals: Why Savvy Buyers Are Making Their Move Now

Craig Lyons - Estate Agent @ Revere

While others hit the beach, smart property hunters are cashing in on July's quieter market.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As holiday season kicks off, most people are thinking about sun loungers, not solicitors. But according to property experts at Revere, July may be the best-kept secret in the housing market calendar.

Revere’s team, with backgrounds ranging from investment to international real estate, know how to spot the right moment to act “People tend to switch off in July and that’s exactly when serious buyers should switch on,” says Craigs Lyons from Revere. “It’s a golden window where less competition means more opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With families away and fewer buyers in the game, July traditionally sees a lull in activity but this can work in buyers’ favour. Revere explains, “Fewer competing offers mean there’s less chance of bidding wars. Sellers are often more flexible too whether it’s on price or closing dates”

Estate agents, often less busy than usual, are also able to offer more personalised attention to those who are ready to move quickly. While many assume that the best listings dry up in the summer heat, Revere says the opposite can be true. “Great properties don’t stop coming to market in July. In fact, many sellers who list now are motivated to make a deal before the busy September period.”

They add that spring properties still on the market may now come with more flexible terms, giving buyers an edge that could disappear once autumn demand kicks back in. Buyers who act now could snap up quality homes before the post-summer surge re-ignites competition.

It’s not just homebuyers who should take note. Investors can also find value this month as some landlords look to offload properties mid-year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We often see a quiet release of tenanted flats, flips, or small developments during July,” Craig notes. “They’re not always heavily marketed, but they offer fantastic opportunities especially for first-time investors.”

From discounted doer-uppers to high-yield prospects, July is a prime time to spot potential with less noise from the usual crowd. They add that some of their most successful clients have secured properties while on holiday simply by staying proactive and connected.

“If you're serious about moving, don’t wait for the September rush,” Craig advises. “The smart move is to act now when the market is quiet, agents are ready, and opportunity is knocking.”

Ultimately, July offers a unique intersection of reduced competition and motivated sellers conditions that rarely align in the property market. For those paying attention, it’s not just about acting fast, but acting smart. With the right insight and timing, buyers and investors alike can turn a typically overlooked month into a strategic advantage.