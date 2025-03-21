Keep your home ant-free this spring with household item hack

Ants use pheromones to alert their friends of food

With March here, the start of spring brings warmer days and blue skies - but it also brings with it the annual chaos of ant infestations that begin as ants begin to search for food post-hibernation.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For unlucky Brits who don’t tackle the ant problem head-on, it can escalate to an infestation before you know it, alongside pest control bills by hundreds of pounds. On average, it costs £165 for an initial visit, and around £60 per additional visit.

Homeowners who head online for advice may consider baking powder as a cheap home hack, but according to Chris Hutton, storage expert and owner of Adams Self Store, baking powder alone is almost redundant - and urges homeowners to combine a 2nd pantry ingredient to ‘almost-guarantee’ removal - icing sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You might think an ant or two might not be a problem, but they will quickly alert their friends that your home is the place to be. Before you know it, you could have a whole colony living in your kitchen."

"Killing them when you see them isn't sufficient; you need to destroy the nest or warn the scouting ants to avoid your home."

Our simple solution ensures that ants who make it back to the nest take the poison home, ensuring that ants don’t want to return.

“Ants come out of their winter hibernation in March as the temperatures rise. They’re hungry and on the hunt for food. This leads them straight to our homes, where there’s leftover food and crumbs for them to feast on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This method works so well because the sugar attracts the ants with its sweet smell, while the baking powder, hidden in plain sight, does the dirty work. Once the ants take the sugary treat back to the nest, the whole colony will consume the baking soda, which will kill off the nest.”

According to Chris Hutton, storage expert and owner of Adams Self Store: “Simply mix 1 part baking powder and 1 part icing sugar in a bowl, ensuring they’re fully mixed. Sprinkle it around potential trails and near entry points and wait for the magic to happen.”

If you don't already own it, a 500g bag of icing sugar will cost you 90p and 170g baking powder will cost you 65p. You'll need to mix 5g of each, costing just 3p in total.

Be patient - This isn't an instant solution, so it will take a few days for their numbers to decrease. Ensure to keep topping the mixture up when the levels go down.

Prevent ants before they become a problem

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maintain cleanliness

Keep your surfaces and floors clean to deter ants from even wanting to visit your home

Reduce clutter

Make sure to keep any excess belongings away to eliminate hiding spots and food sources

Seal entry points

Find and seal any cracks around your doors and windows, this is an open invitation for ants. Caulk is a budget-friendly DIY solution for this.