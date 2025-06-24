Kensal Rise: North west London property expert discusses why it’s the latest place to be

Spencer Lawrence, sales & lettings director at Paramount Properties

Whether you call this pocket of north west London Kensal Rise or Kensal Green, if you’re familiar with the area you know how special it has always been. North west London property expert Spencer Lawrence, sales & lettings director at Paramount Properties shares why the area has become one of the most popular places to buy a home in recent years.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historically a working-class area, Kensal Rise has always flown under the radar compared to its much-celebrated neighbours such as Queen’s Park and Notting Hill. However, people are waking up to what many already know, and now it’s this corner of north west London’s turn to become a go-to destination in its own right.

Over the last two decades, Kensal Rise has carefully struck the balance between community charm with urban sophistication. The area has all the attributes of an attractive and aspirational London suburb. Edwardian terraces line broad leafy streets, and residents can get all over the capital with a convenient Zone 2 location with access to the Bakerloo Underground line and the Lioness Overground line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what about the homes themselves? Kensal Rise is bursting with period properties full of character. Unlike in other parts of London, many of the properties remain as houses with high ceilings, bay windows and original fireplaces that are attractive to young professionals and families alike.

For buyers, especially well-earning couples and growing families, it’s a rare chance to buy a blank canvas instead of someone else's interior dream, and these buyers are moving quickly. We recently had a sale on Dagmar Gardens, a four-bedroom Victorian home, which hadn’t been touched since the seventies. It went under offer in two weeks at 6 per cent over the asking price and was exchanged just three weeks later.

It has quickly become the north west London “reno spot” thanks to its untouched Edwardians and an influx of buyers looking to make their creative mark on interior design. Instagram is full of stunning Kensal Rise projects; homes that have been gutted, ceiling roses restored, and original parquet flooring brought back to life.

Walk down Station Terrace on a Saturday afternoon and you’ll get a great reflection of what makes the area so vibrant. If you want an almond croissant washed down with an oat flat white, then you can pop into Gail’s bakery. Or, you can hop across the road and see a Kensal Rise institution, Arthur’s Cafe, which has been serving British cafe classics for over 70 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If making sure your little ones receive a Grade A education is higher on your list than great places to eat, then you’re in luck as well. Kensal Rise is home to a number of both private and state schools, multiple of which boast the Ofsted rating “Outstanding”.

Just ten years ago, according to Land Registry data, a property in the London Borough of Brent would have set back the average buyer £460,000, now averaging almost 21 per cent more at £555,000. Kensal Rise in particular currently sits higher again at £916,554, indicating the popularity of the area. Buy-to-let investors are also paying attention. The rental market here is robust, fuelled by professionals working in central London and West London commercial hubs.

As is always the case, timing is everything. Less than two miles away is Old Oak Common, soon to be an interchange for the long-awaited HS2 line connecting London to the midlands and north of England. This will bring with it regeneration of the surrounding area and will continue to elevate Kensal Rise’s profile as a well-connected suburb to live in.

We’ve had a front row seat at the rise of Kensal Rise, and we’re just as excited about what’s next. For the families, creatives and professionals building a new life here, they’re about to join a community that has always had roots.

If you are looking to find your next home in north west London, head to Paramount Properties to find properties for sale and let.