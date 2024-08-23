Key design tips to enhance your small bathroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking to make the most of your small bathroom? Creating a functional and stylish bathroom in a limited space lies in smart design choices and simplicity.

As interior trends evolve, minimalist schemes continue to dominate and there are a whole host of clever tricks and aesthetic choices you can make to enhance your small bathroom design.

Ashley Cooper, marketing director at Triton Showers, shares insights on the minimalist bathroom trend: “A minimalist aesthetic suits the bathroom perfectly, as it creates a crisp, functional space where you can unwind. The key to this look is minimalism, which can be achieved through colour choices and thoughtful bathroom fittings.”

Embrace neutral colours

“Choosing a neutral colour palette can instantly make a small bathroom feel more spacious and calmer. To avoid a clinical look, opt for off-whites, textured surfaces, and finishes that mimic natural materials like marble and concrete.

“Bright, neutral colours help to reflect natural light, making a room appear larger. Implementing these colours doesn’t have to feel safe – black fixtures such as showers and taps provide a modern and elegant touch. A black electric shower unit is not only a bold statement, but it also offers efficient water heating by drawing on domestic cold main supplies and heating water on demand, costing nearly a third less than its mixer counterpart each year.

Opt for space-saving fixtures

“Maximise your bathroom potential with space-saving fixtures. A streamlined shower like Triton’s ENVi®keeps the shower area neat, which gives a feeling of spaciousness.

“A walk-in shower set-up is a great solution for small spaces as it segments the area without feeling cramped. When picking a sleek shower option, consider pairing your shower with a waterfall showerhead. This removes the need for a handheld deluge head, therefore freeing up additional wall space whilst also elevating your shower experience as it creates an enveloping, spa-style feel – an ideal escape after a long day.

Maintain a clutter-free environment

“Keeping the room clutter-free is essential for the minimal aesthetic. There is a plethora of storage options available, from under sink cabinets and open shelving to shower caddies and mirrored vanity units.

“Planning storage early on ensures all items have a designated place, keeping the space organised and functional. Less frequently used items can be stored in drawers and cabinets to maintain a tidy aesthetic and feeling of openness.

Use mirrors to enhance space

“Mirrors are a great way of making a small bathroom appear larger. Strategic placement can help light to reflect around the room, creating an airy feel while giving the illusion of a larger space.

“Opt for more than one mirror to maximise the reflection of natural light, making the room feel bigger – or choose a simple placement across a wall to create understated impact.

Keep consistent wall and floor finishes

“Using the same tile pattern or panelling for both the floor and walls will make your space feel larger. Whether you choose one consistent colour or a statement pattern, they’ll both give the illusion of more space – as well as creating a consistent and premium finish.”

Triton offers a range showering solutions suitable for every need and budget. To view the collection, please visit: www.tritonshowers.co.uk