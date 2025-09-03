Landlords need to prepare for major change to law that will impact properties across the UK - expert

Timberwise

A property care specialist said the clock is ticking for landlords ahead of a key change to the law brought about following the death of a child.

Awaab’s Law, which comes into effect next month, will place a legal duty on social landlords to investigate and fix damp and mould hazards within strict timescales — including repairing emergency hazards within 24 hours.

George Edwards says too many property owners remain unaware of these imminent obligations.

He explained: “Awaab’s Law, which is long overdue, is set to be one of the most impactful pieces of legislation on social housing in recent years. It was introduced to tackle the growing epidemic of damp and mould and the serious health risks associated with untreated cases. But there are worrying signs that many landlords still don’t realise how quickly they will need to act.”

The key requirements under Awaab’s Law include:

Dangerous damp and mould must be investigated and repaired within set timescales.

Emergency hazards must be made safe within 24 hours.

Temporary accommodation may need to be provided for tenants if repairs require them to leave their home.

Tenants will have the right to take landlords to court if they fail to comply.

Mr Edwards, the managing director of Timberwise, advised that prevention is the best strategy: “Landlords and housing associations should be carrying out proactive property inspections and regular maintenance to prevent issues from escalating. Preparation is essential if landlords are to avoid legal consequences or a sudden rush for repairs.”

He added that while Awaab’s Law currently applies to social housing, the Government has already announced plans to extend it to the private rented sector through the forthcoming Renter’s Rights Bill.

“Tenants now have greater power to hold landlords accountable. But this also means tenants need to report damp and mould issues accurately and promptly, so effective and lasting solutions can be provided.”