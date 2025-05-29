Last chance: Final phase of energy efficient homes launching in Maidstone

Moncheslea Park, Maidstone, Kent

Redrow South East has launched the final phase of Eco Electric homes at its popular Monchelsea Park development in Maidstone, Kent.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow South East has launched the final phase of Eco Electric homes at its popular Monchelsea Park development in Maidstone, Kent.

The development has become known for more than just its homes. With a focus on green spaces, community amenities, and local heritage, the neighbourhood has drawn strong interest from families and individuals alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents at Monchelsea Park benefit from a distinctive public art installation, unveiled last year, that celebrates Kent’s rich history through a sculpture by local artist Jason Mulligan. Investment in the wider community has also been a key focus, with Redrow South East’s Community Fund supporting local organisations and initiatives across Maidstone, enhancing green spaces, promoting biodiversity, and encouraging literacy among young people through pop-up libraries and community events.

Monchelsea Park, Maidstone, Kent

Redrow South East has now launched the final phase of homes at Monchelsea Park. This final release brings a mix of 44 Eco Electric three and four bedroom homes, as well as two apartment blocks and four homes being handed over to Housing Association to support affordable housing provision in the area.

The homes at Monchelsea Park continue Redrow’s commitment to sustainable living, with features such as air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and energy-efficient designs included as standard. The three and four bedroom properties that form part of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection combine traditionally inspired exteriors with modern, adaptable interiors designed to suit evolving family needs. Open-plan layouts and en-suite main bedrooms are just some of the features that have made the homes at Monchelsea Park highly sought after.

Stuart Galloway, Sales Director at Redrow South East, comments: “We’re incredibly proud to launch the final chapter of Monchelsea Park. This phase brings our vision for the development full circle, combining beautiful, sustainable homes with community amenities in a fantastic, well-connected location. It’s the perfect place for families and professionals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located within easy reach of London via nearby train links and close to the M20, Monchelsea Park offers strong connectivity while being surrounded by local schools, shops, cafes, and green spaces. The final phase of homes at Monchelsea Park officially launched on 2nd May 2025.

To register your interest or book an appointment with the sales team, please visit the website here or call 01622 294205.