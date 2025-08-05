Late summer gardening: August tips from Barnsdale Gardens

As the golden days of summer stretch on, August brings both challenges and opportunities for gardeners. At Barnsdale Gardens, we believe this is a pivotal month to keep gardens looking vibrant while preparing for the seasons ahead. The team has a whole array of timely tips to help you make the most of your outdoor space this month.

Sprinkle Some Sass: Sow Half-Hardy Annuals for Containers!

Feeling like your pots and hanging baskets are just… over it? Don’t worry — it’s not you, it’s them. Mid-to-late season fatigue is real. But guess what? You can totally cheat the system by sowing half-hardy annuals now! These speedy growers are basically the espresso shot your garden needs, bursting in with late summer vibes and autumn colour drama, possibly even sticking around to party into early winter. Just pop them into any sad-looking spaces and watch the glow-up begin!

Snip Snip! Time to Tame Those Early Summer Shrubs

Pulling bindweed at Barnsdale Gardens

Those early summer show-offs like Deutzia have had their moment, now it’s time for a trim! Grab your shears, hedge trimmer, or go all artisan with your trusty secateurs (the Barnsdale team's weapon of choice). Give them a good haircut to keep their shape snazzy and their size in check. Think of it as a little garden glam session!

Let Your Greenhouse Breathe!

It's that time of year when your greenhouse is basically begging for a breath of fresh air. Swing open those doors, crack the vents, and let the breeze do its thing! Not only does this keep the temperature in check, but it also helps kick out stale air that can lead to pesky fungal diseases. Fresh air = happy plants!

Pesky Bindweed

Ah, bindweed, the clingy ex of the garden world. It shows up uninvited, wraps itself around everything you love, and just won’t take a hint. If you’re gardening organically, your only weapon is persistence. The moment you spot it, yank it! Don’t let it get comfy. Gently untangle its grasping little vines first, then pull it out or snip it at the base. Keep at it, and eventually, it’ll give up and ghost your garden for good.

There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens!