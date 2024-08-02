Latest trends to transform your bathroom into a sanctuary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer is in full swing, bringing with it the allure of sunshine, travel, and the desire to capture that joy in our living spaces. Inspired by our adventures, whether from exotic getaways or seaside escapes closer to home, we're all seeking interior trends that resonate with these experiences.

Here, Ashley Cooper, marketing director at Triton Showers, shares two showstopping interior trends that will dominate this summer and how you can incorporate them in your own home.

“As the brighter days of summer roll around, many of us will turn our attention to updating our homes. The key focus this season is on encapsulating the essence of summer living which can be achieved through carefully curated colour palettes and thoughtful design elements.

Natural Balances

“Nature, contrasting textures and a colour palette of earthy, sunbaked tones is central to the principles of the Natural Balances trend. Tie your interiors together by opting for warm tones, such as terracotta, baked yellow and sienna, which instantly create an inviting atmosphere that provides a peaceful escape.

“These colours are reminiscent of summery landscapes and evoke a sense of tranquillity, making your bathroom an ideal retreat.

“Natural Balances celebrates textural diversity, mixing raw and polished elements to add an earthy perception to homes. Decorative components such as clay and wooden handcrafted accessories contribute to the grounded aesthetic.

“Implement this through colourful tiles and smaller details such as wall art, plant pots and storage boxes.

“This trend embraces everything that nature embodies, including natural light, which boosts our mood while making us feel more awake and energised. Maximising natural illumination will enhance the colours and materials used in the scheme – as well as helping to brighten the space while also giving the feeling of more space. If not naturally present, integrate ambient and accent lighting through spotlights and wall lamps to establish a warm and relaxing atmosphere and create a cohesive and inviting space.

“Don’t skip on the statement details. Incorporating bold fixtures will add another dimension to the room. Consider opting for a black electric shower with an overhead attachment as a focal point. The contrast of the black accents against the earthy tones adds a modern edge, making your space feel homely yet on trend. The overhead feature combined with the room's wider colour pops creates an immersive shower experience that will be sure to add a spring in your step at the start the day.”

Home Shores

“Home Shores embraces coastal serenity, bringing seaside landscapes into your bathroom. With a key focus on creating relaxing spaces that echo the calming effects of the sea, this trend features contemporary coastal colours including soft tones of sand, beige, and blue.

“The key to bringing this timeless look to life lies in mixing elements from various design styles to create a fresh coastal aesthetic.

“Light-toned wooden flooring and natural materials such as linen and rattan can be incorporated to draw upon this aesthetic in your bathroom and evoke the airy feel of coastal living.

“Including accessories such as driftwood frames or furniture pieces in weathered wood or wicker will complete the coastal charm.

“Comfort is a key part of this trend, so don’t be afraid to mix patterns that make the space cosier. Home Shores embraces a feeling of relaxation and contentment, and so contrasting patterns is a subtle yet impactful way to create a scheme that leans into more mindful living. It also brings a layer of depth, adds visual interest and is a good way to inspire calm.

“Life can come with its stresses and a relaxing shower is a way of providing relief. Create a sense of tranquillity and calm by completing the look with a timeless white shower unit paired seamlessly with an overhead attachment to allow for an experience that will truly help you unwind.”

Triton offers a range showering solutions suitable for every need and budget. To view the collection, please visit: www.tritonshowers.co.uk