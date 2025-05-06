Launch success for new homes in Warrington

A CGI of the new Anwyl homes at Eagles Green in Warrington

A new homes development in Warrington is off to a flying start.

Anwyl Homes Lancashire has released selected homes at Eagles Green “off plan” in response to demand. Those who’d registered interest in the properties were invited to a special event.

Anwyl area sales manager Amy Houlihan explained: “We’ve been receiving enquiries from potential purchasers interested in our new homes in Warrington since we announced the land acquisition last autumn. Due to the volume of enquiries, we decided to launch off plan and had a fantastic turnout. There was a queue of people from before 10am until 1pm, with a steady flow of visitors throughout the day. Around 100 people visited the sales centre and were able to explore the homes and development virtually, select their favourite homes and receive a tailored digital brochure via a QR code. We’re off to a solid start with two eager buyers reserving their preferred properties and another making an early bird reservation for a home not yet fully released for sale.”

The new homes are taking shape on part of the former 600-acre RAF Burtonwood airbase on the north-west edge of Warrington, with the development name giving a nod to the former base’s motto.

Eagles Green will provide 118 private sale homes ranging in size from one to five-bedroom designs.

The names of the house types have been inspired by the local area.

Current availability includes a two-bedroom Woolston, priced from £300,000. Prices for three-bedroom properties start from £384,995 for a semi-detached Penketh, with prices for four-bedroom homes starting from £488,995 for a detached Grappenhall.

Homes will include improved accessibility requirements and electric vehicle charging points, with heating and hot water provided via air source heat pumps.

Anwyl anticipates starting to welcome residents into their new homes from late summer.

The master plan for the wider Omega scheme, of which Eagles Green is part, includes a two-form entry primary school, 35-acre country park and a commercial hub. These are all complete and operational providing excellent amenities for residents.

For more information about the new homes, visit the sales centre open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm and Monday from noon to 5.30pm or see anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/eagles-green