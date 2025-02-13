Lawn care 101: your first steps to a perfect garden

Cheryl Harper, MD of Greensleeves Lawn Care

Moving into your first home and stepping into your new garden is an exciting milestone.

Moving into your first home and stepping into your new garden is an exciting milestone.

The vision of a lush, green lawn perfect for barbecues, family picnics and summer games is certainly appealing – but knowing how to achieve it can feel a little daunting. Even seasoned lawn owners may wonder how to take their grass from “passable” to “picture-perfect” in time for summer.

Thankfully, attaining a beautiful lawn doesn’t have to be complicated. Here, Cheryl Harper, Managing Director of Greensleeves Lawn Care, shares her top tips to help you get your grass in great shape. Whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced lawn owner looking to level up, these simple steps will set you on the path to a lawn you can be proud of.

Start with a clean slate

Greensleeves at work

Your lawn will love a bit of early spring cleaning! After months of autumn leaves, twigs and debris piling up, it’s time to give it a fresh start. A quick rake clears the way for sunlight, air and moisture to reach the soil – helping your grass breathe and keeping pests and diseases at bay.

While you’re tidying up, take a moment to check for any trouble spots. Compacted soil, moss patches or uneven areas might need a little extra TLC before you dive into the rest of your lawn care routine.

Feed your lawn the right way

Grass, just like us, needs the right nutrients to stay strong. If it’s looking a bit patchy or pale, it’s probably hungry! In spring and early summer, a nitrogen-rich feed will help it grow lush and green. But as summer fades into autumn, it’s better to switch to a feed with less nitrogen and more potassium – this strengthens the roots and preps your lawn for winter.

Feeding your grass at the right time of year makes all the difference, keeping it resilient against dry spells, foot traffic and pesky weeds.

Keep your lawn hydrated

Watering sounds simple, but many people either drown their lawns or leave them too thirsty. The secret? Water deeply, but less often, and apply a wetting agent. Instead of a daily sprinkle – which only encourages shallow roots – give your grass a good soak once or twice a week. This helps moisture reach deeper into the soil, whilst the wetting agent locks the water in place, therefore encouraging stronger roots and making your lawn more drought-resistant.

Timing matters, too! Early morning is best – it reduces evaporation and gives the grass time to absorb the moisture before the sun gets too hot. Watering in the evening, though, can leave your lawn damp overnight – creating the perfect conditions for fungal diseases. Not sure if your grass needs a drink? Try the footprint test – if your footprints stay visible instead of springing back, it’s time to water.

Mow smart, not short

It’s tempting to cut your grass super short for that tidy look, but resist the urge! Scalping the lawn weakens the grass, making it more vulnerable to weeds and disease. Instead, mow little and often – never cutting more than a third of the blade length at a time.

In early spring, keep your mower blades higher – about 5-7cm – to protect new growth. As the season goes on and your lawn thickens, you can gradually lower the blades for a crisp summer finish.

Aerate for healthier roots

Over time, soil gets compacted, making it harder for water, air and nutrients to reach the roots. Aerating – poking small holes in the soil – helps loosen things up and improves drainage. A simple garden fork does the job, or you can use a specialist aerator to make life easier.

Good airflow and nutrient absorption mean stronger, deeper roots – so your lawn can handle foot traffic, changing weather and everything in between.

Tackle weeds and moss

Weeds and moss love to take over if given the chance, so staying on top of them is key. Moss, in particular, thrives in damp, shaded areas and often signals poor drainage or compacted soil. Keeping your lawn well-aerated, properly fed and regularly mowed will naturally help keep moss at bay.

As for weeds like dandelions and clover, hand-pulling works for the odd one or two. But if they keep popping up, a selective weed treatment will target them without harming your grass.

Reseed bare patches

Noticed a few bald spots? Don’t worry – it’s an easy fix with a little reseeding. First, loosen the soil with a rake and clear out any dead grass. Then, sprinkle grass seed over the patch and gently press it into the soil. Keep it well-watered until the new grass fills in.

For the best results, try to match the seed to your existing lawn – it’ll blend in better for a seamless look.

Be patient and stay consistent

Lawn care is a marathon, not a sprint. Regular care and a little patience will pay off, turning your grass into the lush, green carpet you’ve been hoping for. Keep at it and, before you know it, you’ll have a lawn worth showing off!

If this feels a little overwhelming, don’t worry – Greensleeves is here to help! Lawn care isn’t just for those with grand gardens and unlimited budgets. We offer flexible packages to suit every need, so whether you’re just starting your lawn care journey or already have a touch of green-fingered expertise, our team of specialists can help your garden thrive this summer.

For further information about Greensleeves and how they can help you with your lawn care, visit www.greensleeves-uk.com