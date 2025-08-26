Leading housing association backs pioneering drone charity to support pet rescue this International Dog Day

Drone to Home received the donation from Platform’s Syeda Bhurji.

Platform Home Ownership has put its support behind animal welfare with a donation to a trailblazing pet search and rescue charity.

According to Animal Search UK, as of December 2024, more than 170,000 pets were reported as missing in the UK. In recognition of International Dog Day (August 26), the housing association has donated £400 to Drone to Home, the UK’s first charity dedicated to dog drone searches.

The donation from the Midlands new homes provider will help to fund the charity’s pioneering work in using drone technology to locate missing pets, reunite them with their families, and offer support to those who have lost a furry friend.

Platform made the donation as part of its commitment to enhancing communities well beyond the provision of affordable homes, across and aims to raise awareness that owning a pet is not a barrier to finding their dream home through Shared Ownership in the county.

International Dog Day is an annual awareness event that encourages responsible pet ownership by promoting adoption and celebrating dogs of every kind, from loyal companions to guide dogs to police dogs, and every breed in between.

Drone to Home’s use of thermal drone technology allows quicker, wider searches that can cover terrain too difficult for traditional rescue efforts. This is particularly effective for nighttime searches, when pets more likely to return home during the early hours.

Phil James, Founder at Drone to Home, said: "We are deeply grateful to Platform for standing with us in our mission to bring missing animals back home. Every donation is more than just funding—it’s hope for worried owners and a lifeline for lost pets.

This support allows us to invest in cutting-edge technology and reach even more families in need, ensuring we can respond faster and reunite more animals with the people who love them."

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting such an essential and significant endeavour, in the knowledge that our donation will go a long way towards finding lost animals and making a meaningful difference to animal welfare across the UK.

“At Platform, supporting our communities is crucial to us, and this extends to our furry friends. We will continue to champion initiatives that align with our values."

For more details on Drone to Home please visit https://dronetohome.org.uk/ .

For further details on Platform Home Ownership, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com or call the team on 0333 200 7304.