Leading housing association celebrates successful phase of King’s Lynn development

Home seekers in King’s Lynn have snapped up the Shared Ownership homes at a sought-after development near the town.

Platform Home Ownership has delivered a variety of affordable options at its Wootton Rise development in partnership with Allison Homes, which has proved extremely popular, with homes being secured very quickly.

The final of the 18 high-quality two- and three-bedroom homes was reserved through the affordable scheme recently, with more energy-efficient properties set to be available in 2026.

Expertly designed and crafted with the modern homebuyer in mind, the homes featured contemporary fittings, space for remote working and high energy efficiency, all in a location that offered a fantastic blend of the rural Norfolk countryside and the amenities that a thriving town boasts.

Interior of a typical Platform home.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes East, said: Allison Homes, said: “We’re delighted with our partnership with Platform Home Ownership in South Wootton, which has supported so many people in finding their dream home.

“With more homes set to be available next year, we look forward to continuing this collaboration and delivering affordable solutions for local people.”

Donna Gadd, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “It’s really no surprise that this development has been so popular – it has everything the modern homebuyer is looking for when it comes to location, affordability and quality.

“We’re pleased to have contributed towards the growth of South Wootton through this year and look forward to doing so in the future, providing affordable solutions for local people.

Set amidst unspoilt natural beauty, Wootton Rise is ideally-positioned against the backdrop of the Norfolk countryside without being detached from a large, bustling town.

With the River Great Ouse to the west and the famous Norfolk Coast National Landscape to the North, buyers are surrounded by green spaces and opportunities for outdoor pursuits.