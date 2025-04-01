Leading new homes provider celebrates successful Cannock and Burntwood developments as all homes reserved

CGI of a Bromford Shared Ownership home in Staffordshire.

A Staffordshire new homes provider has supported home seekers across the county to secure an affordable home through Shared Ownership at two high-quality developments.

Redwing Rise in Cannock provided 15 two- and three-bedroom homes through the accessible scheme, in a variety of terraced and semi-detached styles, while Sycamore Place in Burntwood saw 13 homes reserved, with more coming soon, built entirely by Bromford Developments.

The homes at both developments were designed and built with modern living and flexibility in mind, with contemporary features and space meeting the demands of the 21st century homebuyer while maintaining a traditional feel.

Priority was given to applicants who had a connection to their respective council area, meeting the criteria of living or working there for a period of time or having a family connection residing within it.

Bromford Developments is continuing to build excellent, energy-efficient homes, with more new homes across the Midlands and South West being added to its portfolio this year.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

Catherine Jarrett, Regional Director at Bromford, said: “It’s great to have completed these at these two excellent developments, where we have supported so many families, commuters, downsizers and more to secure a fantastic home through an affordable scheme.

“Our in-house development team continues to grow, and we are continuing to strive for excellence across all elements of housebuilding.”

“While Redwing Rise has fully completed, Sycamore Place in Burntwood will have a further phase of Shared Ownership homes. We’re looking forward to continuing our offering for more home seekers across the county and beyond.”

Sycamore Place lies in the heart of Burntwood, with the green spaces of the Cannock Chase National Landscape to the north and the transport links of the M6 to the south, making this development the perfect place for commuters to get to work conveniently and retreat to the Staffordshire countryside.

Families are served by the Ridgeway Primary Academy, and Springhill Primary Academy which both achieved Good in their latest Ofsted reports, while the Chase Terrace Academy is nearby for secondary-aged pupils.

There are also a number of excellent restaurants, cafes and pubs, with independent and chain stores also nearby, and the MacArthur Glen Designer Outlet centre slightly further afield.

For more information on Redwing Rise, please visit bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/redwing-rise/

For more information on the upcoming homes at Sycamore Place, please visit bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/sycamore-place-1.

For more information on Bromford and Shared Ownership, please visit bromfordhomes.co.uk.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.