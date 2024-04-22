Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts have revealed that a simple, £3 upgrade in your kitchen, garden, bathroom, or bedroom could save you up to £130 on your energy costs.

Specialist bathroom retailer Plumbworld has said that purchasing and installing LED lighting can have a big financial payoff in the long run. For most households, the upgrade is not only financially viable, but compliant with wider government energy efficiency incentives as it lowers ongoing energy costs.

An LED bulb can be purchased for about £3, which is - says Plumbworld - within most households' budgets. LEDs are slightly more expensive initially than conventional bulbs, but they quickly pay for themselves in energy savings.

Why is LED lighting cheaper?

Compared to conventional incandescent bulbs, LED bulbs can save up to 85% on energy consumption, and use about 30% less energy than compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs).

Thanks to this significant reduction in energy usage - which also directly lowers electricity bills - households can continue to save money - over the course of the bulb's lifespan.

The long lifespan of LED lighting is another big financial benefit - compared to incandescent bulbs, LED bulbs have a 25 times longer lifespan.

As such, they need to be replaced far less frequently, which saves money on new bulbs as well as the time and effort required to buy and replace less durable ‘traditional’ bulbs.

This can result in significant cost savings over time and less waste since fewer bulbs need to be produced, transported and disposed of.

Not only that, but households adopting energy-efficient technologies, such as LED lighting, can receive support and incentives from the UK government and other energy organisations.

These frequently involve discounts, rebates or direct funding, like the Home Upgrade Grant, which assists in covering the cost of implementing energy-saving measures in the home.

How much money could I save?

Switching to LED lighting in the kitchen and other areas could see you enjoying an immediate reduction in energy bills, and an average UK home can save approximately £40 a year by switching to LED bulbs in place of all its conventional ones.

In homes with high lighting requirements or during times of peak usage, these savings are even more noticeable.

A spokesperson from Plumbworld said: “Switching to LED lighting in specific areas of the home where lights are used most frequently can amplify the cost benefits.

“For example, targeting high-traffic areas such as the kitchen, living room, and hallways ensures that the most energy and cost-efficient bulbs are utilised where it counts.

“Understanding the different types of LED bulbs can also help in maximising savings. Not all LEDs are created equal; some offer dimmable features or different colour temperatures, which can enhance the ambience of a room while saving energy.

“Selecting the right bulb for the right task - such as warmer lights for cosy areas and brighter ones for workspaces - ensures both functional and economic efficiency.”

Are LEDs as good as ‘conventional’ bulbs?

Because of their energy efficiency, LEDs can produce the same brightness with less power, which also helps to lower monthly energy bills.

But in addition to being more energy-efficient, LEDs provide superior light quality over the course of their lifetime in contrast to conventional bulbs.

Older-style bulbs eventually lose their brightness, but LEDs emit consistently bright light for the duration of their working lives.