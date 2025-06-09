Lincolnshire developer plants roots for upcoming development in Grantham

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has hosted a ceremonial ‘Framing the Future’ tree planting event to celebrate the progress of its upcoming Manthorpe Chase development in Manthorpe, Grantham.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated on Belton Lane, Manthorpe Chase will consist of 480 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes including open market homes and a selection of affordable homes.

Allison Homes East hosted representatives from Great Gonerby Parish Council, Belton and Manthorpe Parish Council, South Kesteven District Council and its partner on the development, housing provider Amplius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in attendance were representatives from Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, which is just under three miles away from Manthorpe Chase and will be home to upcoming events, for interested homebuyers to see the vision and exciting early progress of the development.

Ceremonial Tree Planting at Manthorpe Chase

The attendees were given a talk and introduction to Manthorpe Chase by Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, followed by a tour of the site, leading to the orchard area where the ceremonial tree was planted to mark the occasion. They then moved on the sales arena which is currently surrounded by construction to take photos. The planting and photos taken formed the ‘Framing the Future’ part of the event, creating a snapshot of where the development is now to look back on and compare once more progress has been made in the construction of the development.

Adam Knight said: “This is an incredibly exciting landmark in the story of Manthorpe Chase, and it’s been a pleasure to celebrate with our partners and share our passion for this development.

“The tree will now grow with the development and serve as a reminder of the work and time that goes into building new communities and remain long after all the homes have been snapped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manthorpe Chase will become our flagship development in the region and forms an integral part of our ambitious growth plans. Alongside delivering 480 new homes, we will be providing £5.3 million worth of S106 contributions to support the existing community.

“At Allison Homes East, everything we do is with future residents in mind and we ensure every stage is completed to the highest possible standards. We can’t wait to see the development progress and hope everyone who attended our ceremonial tree planting event was excited by the potential on display.”

Manthorpe Chase will be nestled in the picturesque village of Manthorpe, surrounded by rural beauty whilst only being a short drive away from Grantham, which is bustling with independent shops, eateries and entertainment options.