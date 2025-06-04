"Listen to the kids": Young Brits lead the call for greener choices at home

Ahead of World Environment Day (5 June), new research shows children are taking the lead on climate action – and calling on adults to catch up.

According to a new study by clean energy tech company Aira, nearly half of young people in the UK (45%) are urging adults to make more sustainable choices every week, with 84% believing their personal actions can help protect the planet.

From recycling and saving water to turning off lights, young people are already putting green habits into practice. But they’re not stopping there: 61% say they can influence the adults around them, and 37% are calling on the Government to do more to tackle climate change.

“We owe it to young people – and ourselves – to act”

Aira's Cleaner Futures campaign has been inspired by young people’s attitudes towards sustainability

Pamela Brown, Consumer Expert at Aira, said: “Children already believe in climate change, are eager to act, and want to influence their households to do so. While adults know about the solutions, too many still feel stuck.”

The research – based on over 1,500 UK participants including children aged 15 and under – shows that the next generation is not just hopeful but practical. They’re asking for more affordable green options, with 57% wanting sustainable products to cost less, and over half (51%) specifically calling for cheaper ways to heat their homes.

Adults are onboard – but cost is a barrier

While one in three UK adults feels anxious about climate change, many still haven’t taken steps toward greener living. One major reason? Cost. Nearly half of adults (45%) say price is the biggest barrier to switching to cleaner tech, such as heat pumps.

Still, there’s hope: 37% believe heat pumps will be common in homes within the next 10 years, and nearly a third (31%) say they’d be motivated to switch if it meant lower energy bills.

And they would be right – with Aira’s heat pumps, for example, typical households could cut energy bills by up to 25%, making the switch both sustainable and economical.

Art, action and a cleaner future

To bring the research to life, Aira teamed up with sustainable artist Emily Birch, who worked with children to create art imagining a pollution-free world. The result? A hopeful and colourful vision of the future, powered by the ideas and energy of the next generation.

Financial influencer Gemma Bird, also known as Money Mum, joined the campaign with her own children and stressed the importance of starting the conversation early: “Young people are super switched on. As a money expert and a mum, I know how powerful it is to show people that living sustainably can actually save money too.”

A resource for families: The Cleaner Future Workbook

To help families talk about climate change and sustainability, Aira has launched the Cleaner Future Workbook – a free resource designed to spark curiosity, creativity and conversations between children and adults. The move comes as half of children say they already learn about climate change on their own at least once a week.