Local artists celebrate exhibition success at Beechwood Park and applaud Stow Primary School children's artistic flair

Stow-on-the-Wold Primary School pupils admiring the art work

Brio Retirement Living development, Beechwood Park, is celebrating the success of its first art exhibition in collaboration with local artists John Patterson and Melvyn Flatt.

Held over three days, the vibrant later living development was transformed into an art gallery showcasing and selling pieces by John and Melvyn, whilst the talented pair also kindly hosted an art class for pupils from Stow-on-the-Wold primary school – all of which was a roaring success.

Matt Cotton, General Manager at Beechwood Park, shared: “Everyone here has loved hosting the art exhibition. We’ve welcomed so many people through our doors and John and Melvyn have captivated our guests with their stunning pieces of art – many of which will soon be hung on walls of homes around the Cotswolds!

“It was equally fantastic to welcome the pupils from Stow-on-the-Wold Primary – many of whom we already know so well due to our closeknit relationship with the school. The year three and six pupils that attended John and Melvyn’s session already have a passion for art and this was the icing on the cake for them to be taught by professional artists! The children were tasked with painting paint their teacher in the style of Picasso! They had lots of fun, produced some beautiful work and all loved the experience.”

Grace Cox and Ulyana Hoad

Residents were also on hand to welcome visitors to the exhibition and share details of the development to those keen to learn more about the homes on offer at Beechwood Park.

Matt continued: “We had several enquiries over the weekend from visitors considering moving home to Beechwood Park. Many hadn’t visited the development before and were very impressed with our vibrant and beautiful community. From the exhibition, to welcoming the children, to sharing our beautiful Stow-on-the-Wold home – it’s been fabulous from start to finish.”

Rebecca Scutt, Headteacher at Stow-on-the-Wold Primary School, added: “The pupils who attended the art class kindly hosted by John and Melvyn had a fabulous time. They learnt about different drawing techniques and the many ways you can use paint to express yourself creatively. We’d all like to say a huge thank you to John, Melvyn, the wonderful team at Beechwood Park and the residents who have become familiar faces and friends to our pupils.

“We have a strong relationship with Beechwood Park through our many creative endeavours – and we’re thrilled some of our pupils had the opportunity to gain further art skills taught to them by such talented artists. The children have created some beautiful artwork, and we can’t wait to display their interpretations of Picasso’s work on the walls of our school.”

Pupils chatting to residents at Beechwood Park

Beechwood Park is an age-exclusive community, situated in the picturesque market town of Stow-on-the-Wold, in the Cotswolds. The stunning development features a collection of homes, where a number of one, two and three-bedroom apartments are available to buy, rent or part buy/part rent.

All homes come with their own outdoor space as well as access to landscaped gardens; there is also an extensive range of facilities including a contemporary wellness suite, hobby room, roof terrace, landscaped gardens, fitness studio and outdoor exercise trail, plus the Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.

Beechwood Park offers modern, stylish retirement, whilst the team on hand can offer a range of care and support packages if or when required.

For further information, visit https://www.brioretirement.co.uk/our-communities/beechwood-park-stow-on-the-wold/, or to book a viewing phone 01451 885494.