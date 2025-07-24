Long-term lifestyle considerations draw property buyers to Spain

Marbella Lake penthouse terrace

Property buyers are looking at Spain’s long-term potential when it comes to blending financial and lifestyle considerations. According to leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España, many buyers are seeking a property that they can enjoy now, while also thinking ahead to retirement. The firm recently revealed that 45% of its British and Irish buyers are aged 45-59 – the largest proportion of buyers when considered by age.

“Purchasing a property, for most people, is a long-term commitment. Our buyers are looking at Spain for homes that they can enjoy either as a primary residence or a second home for many years before heading into retirement. It means that properties need to serve two purposes, both meeting current lifestyle needs and deliver solid potential for capital appreciation," says Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España

Spain delivers on both the lifestyle and the financial side of the equation. It has just ranked as the third best retirement destination in the world in Global Citizen Solutions’ Global Retirement Report. The report highlighted Spain’s safety, ease of integration and the quality of its comprehensive healthcare system as reasons for the country’s ranking.

On the financial side, the latest General Index from property market specialists Tinsa by Accumin shows steady and sustained price growth across Spain, with a year-on-year price increase of 8.8% as at June 2025. Along the Mediterranean coast, that increase stood at 9.2%.

The coastal increase is particularly relevant to British and Irish buyers, with Taylor Wimpey España reporting that 80% of these buyers choose homes in the Costa del Sol. With 300+ days of sunshine per year, along with vast sandy beaches, superb golf courses and a lively social scene, the area has much to draw in buyers seeking the ultimate blend of lifestyle and solid financial prospects.

Those seeking to make the most of the Spanish weather have an impressive array of property options open to them, thanks to Taylor Wimpey España’s selection of thoughtfully designed homes in top Costa del Sol locations. Penthouse living is particularly sought-after, with the abundant sunshine meaning their spacious private terraces become a second living room. Quiet morning coffees soaking up breathtaking sea views, al fresco dining, get-togethers with friends, sipping sunset cocktails and relaxing under the deep blue Andalusian sky offers Mediterranean living at its finest.

Peace and tranquillity, along with an air of exclusive refinement, are the order of the day when it comes to penthouse living at Marbella Lake in Nueva Andalucia. There, the final key-ready penthouse is for sale from €1,015,000 plus VAT. Just 5 kilometres from Puerto Banús, the contemporary Mediterranean property offers a bright and airy open plan living layout, along with three spacious bedrooms. The split-level home has two large terraces, offering almost as much space to enjoy outdoors as in. Surrounded by carefully landscaped gardens and four communal pools, Marbella Lake blends easy accessibility with a delightful sense of escape and relaxation.

At Solemar, at Casares Beach (Malaga), the emphasis is on high-quality penthouse living within walking distance of the beach. The last available penthouses are priced from €535,000 plus VAT, offering enormous terraces for blended indoor and outdoor living. Facing southwest to make the most of the natural light, the development has been designed with family in mind, with communal areas including a beautifully designed communal pool.