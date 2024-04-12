A millionaire couple who planned to build a £5million Hollywood-style mansion with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle have sold the property – for a lot less than they had originally hoped.

Lottery heiress Lisa Charters, 34, and her husband Craig, 35, angered neighbours in Edinburgh's posh Morningside district in January 2023 by seeking planning permission to demolish a modest bungalow and build a modern zinc and glass villa in the Capital.

The couple, who are originally from Hawick, bought the 1950s hillside property for £200,000 above the asking price of £670,000, with plans to turn it into a three-storey, Grand Designs-worthy, construction.

Angry neighbours lodged 63 letters of objection to the plan, which was later granted by an Edinburgh City Council committee. Now, official records show the property has been sold for just £880,000, after being unoccupied for a year. That means the Charters only made a profit of £5,000.

When the property hit the market, estate agents Revere said the planning permission sought by the Charters could be transferred to new owners, who may still want to go ahead with the ambitious project.

In the sales brochure, the property’s views were described as “jaw dropping”. The description continued: “This expansive 1,507 sq. ft bungalow showcases a spectacular 270-degree panoramic view of Edinburgh, stretching from the iconic Arthur’s Seat to the magnificent Pentland Hills and presents a rare opportunity for discerning buyers.”