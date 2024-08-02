Luxury or necessity? How rising living costs are impacting Britain's gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As research shows the expense of garden maintenance and upkeep is preventing 44% of Brits from having the garden they would like, have our gardens become a ‘luxury’ taking a backseat thanks to rising living costs?

Speaking to over 1,000 people across the UK, faux plant and flower specialist, Blooming Artificial, sheds light on the true cost of Britain’s gardens:

The expense of maintenance and upkeep is the most common barrier to gardening in Britain, claimed by 44% of survey respondents, followed by a lack of time and energy (30.7%) and the weather (20.7%).

Approximately 1 in 5 Brits (19%) admit that they have spent no money on their garden at all over the past three years, while the likelihood of spending more on gardening appears to increase with age.

Despite this shift, green spaces continue to offer substantial value to homeowners, with reports suggesting that gardens can double property values in urban areas.

The barriers to gardening

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you consider access to a garden a luxury or a necessity?

With rising inflation, energy prices and costs of goods and services, Blooming Artificial's findings reveal that 29.5% more people cite cost as a barrier to gardening in 2024 vs 2019. This stark contrast is apparent when comparing the latest data to the brand’s previous survey in 2019, which showed that cost was only an issue for 14.5% of respondents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, this appears to be most prevalent in the youngest age group surveyed (aged 25-34), with nearly a quarter (23.6%) of respondents citing expense as one of the biggest barriers for them. The age group, however, were most concerned about a lack of space, potentially due to the increased likelihood of living in urban areas where outdoor space is considered a premium. London’s average garden size is reported at 26% smaller than the national average.

These high costs likely influence the 1 in 5 surveyed (19%) who admit that they have spent no money on their garden over the past three years.

Should the option of having a garden really be a ‘luxury’? Blooming Artificial’s Managing Director Alick Burnett, notes, “The therapeutic benefits of gardening are well-documented, from reducing anxiety to enhancing mood and overall mental health. Gardens offer a natural escape from the pressures of daily life, helping individuals to unwind and reconnect with nature.

“However, the rising cost of garden maintenance appears to be a major obstacle for nearly half of those surveyed, preventing them from accessing these vital wellbeing benefits. This highlights a troubling trend where financial constraints are not just affecting our wallets but also our ability to maintain mental wellness through nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lack of gardening knowledge is also apparent in younger generations, with 25-34-year-olds answering highest in this category. Increased knowledge in older age groups is perhaps an explanation for the discovery that the amount spent on gardening increases with age, as the 55-65 and 65+ age brackets prove to be the biggest spenders and most likely to make significant investments in their gardens.

How does this compare across the country?

For those requiring support, Blooming Artificial’s research found that the average cost of labour in London is 36.6% higher per hour than the national average, making garden renovations even less affordable for those in urban areas. Comparative research showed London and the East of England as the most expensive areas for gardening labour, while those in the Midlands can expect fees at 17% below the national average, the most affordable region. This is closely followed by Scotland, at 16% below.

This is reflected in regional spending habits, with London and the East of England splashing out the most on their gardens. 49% of respondents in London claim to have spent over £2,000 on their garden in the last three years, as have 45% of those in the East. Contrastingly, only 18% of participants from Scotland have spent this much.

While the findings for London can be attributed to higher living expenses, the brand contacted several local landscaping professionals to calculate the average cost for turfing the average UK garden size and sowing a simple flower bed within. The cost came to £6,397, over double other areas of the UK, such as the Southwest, which has an average cost of £3,171, indicating the premium for more urban areas is significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential wellness impact

Plants can greatly improve mental health. Prolonged, high-level stress can weaken the body’s immune system and lead to depressive tendencies; both real and artificial plants have been shown to reduce stress and improve positivity, meaning plants can psychologically and physically improve your quality of life.

Alick notes, “I would encourage those unable to have the garden they desire to still try and reap the mental health benefits of greenery in other ways. This could be through visiting local parks and green spaces, incorporating plants into the home, or even by opting for artificial varieties which are shown to have similar wellness benefits without the expense, time and energy needed for maintenance.

“These alternatives hopefully will help the therapeutic effects of nature remain accessible, supporting mental well-being amidst the current economic pressures and stress of daily life.”

The brand's full report can be found at: bloomingartificial.co.uk/blog/the-cost-of-britains-gardens