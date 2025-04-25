Make winter-damaged garden furniture look brand new with expert's top tips

Give garden furniture a new lease of life with these tips and tricks

Harsh weather can sometimes leave outdoor items such as tables and chairs looking worse for wear with layers or grime and dirt.

A little attention and a bit of know-how are all that’s needed to bring them back to their former glory in time for summer.

Matthew Lock of luxury garden furniture specialists Eterna Home said: “The relentless rain, strong winds and bitter frost that go hand-in-hand with winter in the UK can take its toll on garden furniture.

“Whether made of wood, metal or plastic, our outdoor items tend to look far from their best as spring arrives and we begin to enjoy spending more time in our gardens again.

“While different furniture items and different materials often have their own requirements, there are a few simple rules that can be applied to all.

“Firstly, a deep clean with warm, soapy water can make a world of difference. However, be careful not to use abrasive chemicals or pressure washers on wood or older items as there may be a risk of damage.

“Carry out a full inspection of each item to assess if any repairs need to be made, while a fresh coat of paint or a round of sanding may be in order.

“The good news is that it often doesn’t take a huge amount of work to reverse months of winter damage and a bit of elbow grease can go a long way to giving garden furniture a new lease of life.”

Five top tips to giving garden furniture a new lease of life after winter

Deep clean to banish dirt and grime

Outdoor furniture can accumulate a surprising amount of dirt, grime, algae, bird mess and so on over winter, so this must all be tackled as a starting point.

For the most part, a combination of warm, soapy water and a soft brush or cloth can be effective, but a mix of vinegar and water may be required if any stubborn patches remain.

Bleach should be avoided, while pressure washers on a high setting can do more harm than good so should be used on a lower setting and not on older materials.

Carry out necessary repairs

A deep clean may reveal blemishes or broken parts that need urgent attention, and they can come back to sometimes haunt you if you fail to tackle them early.

For wooden furniture, sand down any rough spots to even out the surface again. Metal furniture, meanwhile, can be prone to rust, which can often be tackled with a wire brush and rust remover.

Caution should be urged, however, as some jobs are best left to the professionals, especially if your DIY skills are not up to scratch.

A fresh coat of paint or new fabric

Exposure to the harsh winter elements can leave outdoor furniture in need of a facelift.

A new coat of paint or fabric can make a big difference, giving it a fresh look and feel and this can also be useful if you want to give your whole garden a new theme or aesthetic.

Repurposing items

Garden furniture is an integral part of the function and aesthetic of our outdoor spaces, but sometimes items have seen better days and no longer serve their old purpose.

A little creativity can go a long way, such as turning old patio chairs into planters, small, wooden tabletops into swing seats, or a metal table into a fire pit.

Don’t forget the protective seal

Good quality wooden furniture can last decades with the right care, and a protective finish can help keep weather damage at bay.

Consider the type of wood before deciding on which oil, varnish or stain to use, for example teak oil can be used for teak while wood preservative can be used for softwood.

Protective coats should generally be applied once a year, but this can be more frequent if exposed to harsh weather conditions more often.