Making wellness accessible for first time buyers at L&Q at Bankside Gardens

Across the UK, private resident-only gyms have traditionally been a hallmark of high-end residential developments. These desirable facilities often command a major price premium, putting them out of reach for many first-time buyers. Recognising the value of accessible wellness amenities, L&Q at Bankside Gardens in Reading is a collection of one- and two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments with onsite facilities including a private gym and fitness studio.

Designed to support a balanced lifestyle, this exclusive facility allows residents at Bankside Gardens to exercise conveniently, minutes from their front door. This enhances everyday wellbeing and delivers financial savings; the average gym membership in the UK costs £47.24 a month – a total of over £565 a year. Gym membership at Bankside Gardens is included in the development’s service charge with a cost from just £7.53 a month.

Set close to Reading’s River Kennet and surrounded by four attractive lakes, L&Q at Bankside Gardens delivers a range of impressive on-site facilities. On moving in, residents automatically become part of ‘The Residents’ Club 51’ – a central hub for the development. Managed by a professional concierge team 7-days a week, the club offers a brand-new co-working space, a private cinema, and notably, an exclusive private gym and fitness studio.

The state-of-the-art gym offers a full range of brand-new equipment – from Technogym treadmills and elliptical machines to squat racks and free weights. For even more privacy, residents can also book the studio for individual workout sessions.

A collection of one- and two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments is currently available at the waterside development, with starting prices of just £71,250 for a 25% share of a one-bedroom apartment.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments: “At L&Q at Bankside Gardens, we recognise that people are looking for more than just a home. Those purchasing through Shared Ownership want access to amenities that support their lifestyle. High-quality fitness facilities are often reserved for luxury developments and are increasingly difficult to find for those on more modest budgets. By offering residents a private on-site gym at Bankside Gardens, we’re ensuring that all buyers can enjoy the benefits of convenient, premium amenities within their home.”

Inside the apartments at L&Q at Bankside Gardens, contemporary kitchens are fitted with fully integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Modern bathrooms are complete with white sanitaryware, a mirror and a sleek bath. Most homes offer a private balcony or terrace, and residents can make use of secure bicycle storage and car parking.

Set just minutes from the new Reading Green Park Station, L&Q at Bankside Gardens is well-positioned for commuters. There are quick train links into Reading Station and London Paddington via the Elizabeth Line and National Rail. Reading Green Park Station also provides speedy links to Basingstoke in less than 20 minutes. The M4 connects Reading to Heathrow Airport and the rest of the capital, whilst other nearby towns and cities such as Oxford, Slough, Newbury and Guildford are also easily accessible by road or rail.

L&Q at Bankside Gardens, 51 Flagstaff Road, Reading, RG2 6BQ

Reading itself offers a bustling town centre with a range of amenities. The Oracle, a popular shopping destination in Central Reading, providesa wide range of fashion, beauty, electronic and home stores, as well as 22 restaurants and cafes. Reading’s Broad Street and Friar Street are home to a number of high street brands, as well as local street food markets and independent stores. For sports fans, Reading FC grounds are a 25-minute walk from L&Q at Bankside Gardens. Meanwhile, picturesque footpaths run alongside the River Kennet, offering residents idyllic waterside walks to the ruins and grounds of Reading’s historic Abbey.

Prices start from £71,250 for a 25% share of a one-bedroom apartment (full market value £285,000) and £93,750 for a 25% share of a two-bedroom apartment (full market value £375,500).

To find out more and register interest, visit: lqhomes.com/banksidegardens/