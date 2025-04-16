Maximising your home’s value: An interior designer’s tips to get your home sale ready

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

• Make your home more appealing to buyers – Interior design tips from the South East’s premium housebuilder, Redrow • Kent buyers can streamline their home sale and move with Redrow’s Help to Sell and Part Exchange schemes

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selling a home in Kent can be challenging, especially in such a sought-after market. The latest property sales data1, reveals that homes in Maidstone take an average of 18 weeks to sell, 20 weeks in Swanscombe, and 21 weeks in coastal areas like Deal. Kent remains a top choice for buyers seeking a balance of London connectivity, coastal charm, and picturesque countryside.

Whether you're struggling to sell or looking to maximise your home's value ahead of the potential sale, interior designer, Alysha Alli, of Redrow South East, offers expert tips on making your home more appealing to buyers, plus advice for those settling into a new property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Styling Tips for Sellers: Declutter and Enhance

Redrow South East Part Exchange and Help To Sell schemes

To attract the broadest range of buyers, start by decluttering your space to create a sense of airiness and openness. A tidy, well-organised home feels more inviting and allows buyers to focus on its potential rather than distractions. Opt for neutral colour palette, soft greys, whites, and muted tones, to provide a blank canvas that helps buyers envision their own style in the space. Incorporating smart storage solutions, such as stylish baskets, multifunctional furniture, and built-in shelving, keeps everyday clutter out of sight while enhancing functionality.

Creating A Welcoming Entrance: First Impressions Matter

A well-presented entrance can set the tone for an entire home. Consider adding a fresh coat of paint to your front door in a warm, neutral shade and updating house numbers or hardware for a polished look. A new doormat, new plants or hanging baskets can create a charming, inviting feel before buyers even step inside.

Inside, subtle fragrances can enhance the ambiance. Scents like vanilla or fresh linen can create a pleasant and lasting impression. Ensuring proper ventilation and maintaining clean, airy environment will also contribute to a welcoming atmosphere.

Making Your Home More Buyer-Friendly: Refresh and Highlight Key Features

Highlighting your home's key features is essential. Play with lighting to create a bright, welcoming atmosphere. Good lighting can make a space feel more spacious and inviting, so invest in quality light fixtures or use mirrors to reflect natural light throughout your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pay attention to areas like the living room and kitchen. Thoughtful touches such as textured throw pillows, warm lighting, and greenery can make these spaces feel cozy, stylish, and welcoming.

Adapting your interior to the season can make your home feel more inviting. For spring and summer, incorporate fresh flowers, light linens, and ensure your garden is well-maintained to highlight outdoor living potential.

And finally, streamline your house sale with Redrow’s Part Exchange and Help to Sell schemes.

Get a Smooth Move and Help Towards Fees with Help to Sell

Sell your home quickly, save money, and move with confidence. Redrow South East’s Help to Sell scheme is designed to make your move easy and convenient. If you're buying a new Redrow home, you’ll receive assistance in selling your current property, plus a contribution towards the selling fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Help to Sell, the process is simple and streamlined. Redrow will arrange to sell your existing home, provide professional valuations, and ensure you receive a fair market price.

To find your nearest developments and learn more about how Help to Sell can support you in your move, visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/help-to-sell

Ready for a new home? Try Part Exchange.

A brand new, energy-efficient home in a fantastic location with a smooth, hassle-free move- sounds perfect, right? By part exchanging your current property for a Redrow home, the process is quick and easy, ticking all the boxes in one go.

Redrow South East is offering Part Exchange at their Greenways development in Deal. Set in Betteshanger village, Greenways offers three and four-bedroom homes from our award-winning Heritage Collection. These homes feature air source heat pumps and underfloor heating on the ground floor as standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenways combines the best of countryside and coast, with nearby Betteshanger Park, the White Cliffs of Dover, and charming seaside resorts. Historic Canterbury is just 36 minutes away by car, and London is less than two hours by train.

To find out more visit the Greenways website here or call the sales team 01304 700096.