Meet the real Elizabeth and Joyce brining The Thursday Murder Club to life at Brio

There’s a real-life Thursday Murder Club unfolding at Brio Retirement Living communities across the UK – with residents bringing Richard Osman’s beloved Coopers Chase to life in their own neighbourhoods.

Inspired by the hit Netflix adaptation of Osman’s bestselling novels, Brio residents have embraced the spirit of sleuthing made famous by Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce – portrayed on screen by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie.

In fact, Brio developments in Chapelton (Aberdeenshire), Stow-on-the-Wold (Cotswolds) and Hackbridge (London) boast their very own namesake sleuths with aptly named residents Elizabeth and Joyce getting into character, while others across the country are embracing similar traits – and having great fun with development-wide Thursday Murder Club-themed events and activities.

Elizabeth Peers, a resident at Brio’s Landale Court development in Chapelton, Aberdeenshire, is also loving embracing all things Thursday Murder Club and shared: “I, alongside my friends here, have always been an advocate of vibrant retirement villages but now more people know what ‘Coopers Chase’ is I’m guessing we’ll have lots more visitors wanting to join our wonderful community!

Elizabeth Peers enjoying reading The Thursday Murder Club at Brio Retirement Living's Landale Court development

"There’s a touching line spoken by Ben Kingsley’s character Ibrahim about the joy of places like Landale Court where he explains that you can close the door when you want to be alone, but if you open it, there will always be someone there.

"Retirement is often perceived as an isolated or lonely period of life – especially if you have lost friends and partners - but being part of a community in our later years removes any of those worries and it’s just wonderful living here.”

Lesley Joyce, a resident at Brio’s Button House development in Hackbridge shared: “Many of us have loved reading the book during our book-club sessions and we’ve a red-carpet film showing planned and our very own murder mystery night – it’s all very exciting! And just like my namesake Joyce, I too adore cakes and have had lots of fun dishing out huge slices to fellow residents and visitors just as she does!”

There are numerous events and activities on the horizon for everyone across the trio of Brio developments – many being headed up by Sadie Birch, Health and Wellbeing Manager at Brio.

Lesley Joyce enjoying sharing her cake with Brio Retirement Living staff and friends

She explains: “I’m thrilled Thursday Murder Club is proving such a nationwide success. We’re all huge fans here at Brio but the film digs deeper into the importance of companionship and friendship in later years – which is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“To build on that we’ve ordered in stockpiles of Richard Osman’s books for those residents yet to get the TMC bug! And we’re organising our very own murder mystery events across all three developments. We’re also going to be hosting red carpet events where we screen the film for all the residents to enjoy – everyone will be getting dressed up in their glad rags and sampling more of our very own Joyce’s cake of course! Thanks to Coopers Chase, our amazing developments are receiving more attention than ever and we’re all loving it!”

Brio Retirement Living provides independent, luxury living in Aberdeenshire, the Cotswolds and London, Brio has revolutionised modern retirement for its 55year and 65year plus communities, that have the opportunity to rent, buy or part buy/rent the properties.