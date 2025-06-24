Milestone for new homes in Bleadon

Edenstone will soon be giving buyers the chance to view an example of the three-bedroom Chepstow

THE first residents have begun moving into new homes in Bleadon.

Edenstone Homes recently welcomed four sets of homeowners to its Eden’s Green development, off Bridge Road.

The homebuilder is also preparing to open a new view home to help inspire buyers.

Operations director Chris Edge said: “The first residents moving in is a key milestone for any new homes’ development. Four of the properties at Eden’s Green are now occupied and a sense of community among our homeowners is building. Feedback is they all love the quiet village location, surrounded by countryside with plenty of green open spaces to enjoy. Part of the appeal is that our homes look traditional and are in keeping with the architecture of the area, yet they boast a high specification, designed for modern living, with a host of energy efficient features and even the option to have ‘zero bills’ in selected properties.

Eden’s Green in Bleadon, where the first residents have begun moving in

“Building work is progressing well and we’re currently preparing to introduce an example of the three-bedroom semi-detached Chepstow to view, along with our professionally styled and fully furnished four-bedroom detached Kingsholm show home and Monmouth view home, also with four bedrooms.”

Priced from £399,995, the Chepstow is well-suited to a range of purchasers, including families and downsizers.

There’s a feature bay window to the lounge at the front of the property, and the bedroom above it, while Velux bi-fold doors offer lots of natural light in the open plan kitchen, dining and family room, along with direct access to the garden. There’s also a downstairs cloakroom, utility and storage space.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.

For those looking for a larger home, there are four styles of four-bedroom detached designs available, with prices from £499,995.

Some of the homes at Eden’s Green offer enhanced energy efficiency and are available with ‘zero energy bills’ for five years, thanks to a partnership with Octopus Energy.

Selected properties are eligible for a key worker contribution scheme, subject to Ts and Cs, which could lead to substantial savings for buyers.

The homes at Eden’s Green are being built in a lovely village location, close to the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Severn Estuary and the River Axe.

The show home and sales office at Eden’s Green are open Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.00pm. For more information see https://edenstonehomes.com/developments/bleadon-north-somerset