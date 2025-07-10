More than bricks and mortar: what to look for in a garden when house hunting

Cheryl Harper, MD of Greensleeves Lawn Care

When you’re searching for a new home, it’s easy to get distracted by sleek interiors, clever storage hacks and sparkling new kitchens.

But if your attention stops at the back door, you could be overlooking one of the property’s biggest assets – the garden.

Whether you’re picturing lazy summer barbecues, a safe space for kids to play or a quiet spot for your morning coffee, the state of the outdoor space can dramatically affect your lifestyle – and your home’s value. This is especially true with new builds, where gardens are sometimes treated as an afterthought.

So, what exactly should you be looking for in a healthy garden? Cheryl Harper, Managing Director of Greensleeves Lawn Care, shares the key signs that show a garden has been cared for – and the red flags that suggest it hasn’t.

Start with the lawn

The lawn is usually the first thing you’ll notice – and it’s one of the clearest indicators of how well the garden has been cared for. A lush, green, even surface suggests healthy soil, proper feeding and regular maintenance. In contrast, patchy, yellowing or brittle grass – especially during spring or early summer – can point to neglect, poor soil quality or drainage problems.

Check for unwelcome guests

Next, take a closer look. Are there weeds, moss or bare spots creeping in? A scattering of daisies can be charming, but if weeds have taken hold or moss is spreading, it usually means the lawn is struggling to thrive. These issues often stem from compacted soil, poor drainage or lack of sunlight – all of which can be time-consuming to resolve.

Pay attention to how it feels underfoot

While you’re walking around, notice whether the ground feels spongy, boggy or uneven. If water is pooling in parts of the lawn, it’s a sign of poor drainage – a common issue, especially in newer properties where turf may have been laid quickly without proper soil preparation. Good drainage is essential for a healthy lawn, and problems here can be tricky to fix.

Look at borders and edges

A garden doesn’t need to be picture-perfect to be promising. Even if it’s simple, tidy lawn edges, defined flower beds and cared-for borders show that someone has taken the time to maintain it. These small touches speak volumes about how the rest of the property may have been looked after.

Don’t forget the soil

It might not be the most glamorous feature, but the soil is the foundation of everything that grows. If there’s a flowerbed, veg patch or planter, take a peek – dark, crumbly soil indicates good health. If it’s overly sandy, pale or clay-heavy, it may be more difficult to grow plants or keep a healthy lawn without some groundwork.

Think about sunlight and shade

Take note of how the light falls across the space. A garden that’s constantly shaded might struggle with moss and poor growth, while too much direct sun can dry out grass quickly – especially if there’s no irrigation. A balance of sun and shade gives you more flexibility and makes the space more usable year-round.

And finally, consider potential

Even if the garden isn’t immaculate now, ask yourself: does it have good bones? Is the soil decent, the space level, the drainage manageable? With the right foundations in place, a tired garden can be turned around surprisingly quickly. Professional lawn care services – like what we offer at Greensleeves – can help bring neglected spaces back to life.

The garden says a lot about how a home is cared for. It’s not just a patch of green – it’s a place to unwind, connect and create lasting memories. With the right care, it can become one of the most valuable and enjoyable parts of any home.

At Greensleeves, we’ve helped thousands of homeowners turn tired, overlooked gardens into vibrant outdoor spaces they love. So, when you’re viewing your next property, take a moment to step outside – because the real heart of a home might just be found in the garden.

