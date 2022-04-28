There have been reports of spiders entering homes earlier than usual due to the milder winter

Spiders can be a nuisance, hiding in corners or running unexpectedly across the floor.

The peak time for them in homes is around September to October, but due to milder winters, there are reports of them entering homes earlier this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, 32, has been a long fan favourite, and some fans have now created cleaning pages on social media.

And one tip to repel spiders is proving popular - and it’s budget friendly too.

What is the trick?

On Facebook, one member asked: “Does anyone have any good remedies to stop spiders coming in please?’ They’re annoying”.

On the market, there is a range of sprays and other products, but fans claimed using essential oils is the trick.

Homeowner Nicola McKinnon said: “I wash my floors and then I go over with a mixture of water and peppermint oil, so easy’’

Another member agreed and said: “Peppermint oil with a drop of water in a spray bottle. Squirt round vents on windows, and walls, near your front and back doors.

‘’Not many get in my house.”

Where can you get peppermint oil?

Available at most health stores and online, peppermint oil can be bought from retailers like Holland & Barrett (£5 for 10ml) or for as little as £2 on Amazon.

However, before spraying the mixture around your house, you should ensure there are no spiders first.

Sophie Dumas explained to the group: “You may find that spiders are already in the house and using these remedies around actually prevents them from leaving on their own accord”.