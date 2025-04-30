New build home sales up 21.6% as Spanish golf properties showcase healthy living

Emerald Greens

The increase in the sale of new homes in Spain far outstripped the rise in the sale of older properties in 2024.

Newly released figures from the Colegio Registradores, Spain’s land registry service, show a 21.6% increase in new build sales during 2024, compared to just 6.4% for older homes. In Andalusia and the Valencian Community, new build sales rose even faster – by 30.5% and 27.3% respectively.

Foreign buyers accounted for 14.6% of all home sales in Spain during 2024, with British buyers purchasing more properties any other nationality. They made up 8.64% of all foreign buyers and 1.26% of total homes bought in Spain during the year.

Regionally, figures show that Britons were the top nationality of foreign buyers in Andalusia and Alicante in 2024. In terms of what Britons are buying, leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España points to the popularity of golf properties right now, with Sales and Marketing Director Marc Pritchard observing:

“The benefits of living on a golf course are well established. Golfers and non-golfers alike enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of the natural environment, along with the ample opportunities for keeping physically and mentally fit and well. The sociable nature of having a nearby clubhouse to drop into is also appreciated by many of those buying golf course homes in Spain.”

The Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca have much to offer when it comes to golf course properties. Altura 160, a new collection of 60 apartments at the renowned Hacienda del Señorío de Cifuentes in the Benahavís area, is a prime example of just how much buyers can get for their money. Priced from €585,000 plus VAT for a two-bedroom apartment and from €730,000 plus VAT for a three-bedroom home, the southeast-facing properties are bright and spacious, with ample room both inside and out. There are four communal pools for adults and children, a solarium area, pretty gardens, a gym, a coworking space and a concierge service. The development’s privileged location high in the valley provides panoramic views to the golf courses of Atalaya and El Paraiso, as well as to the bay of Marbella.

This wealth of on-site facilities is a major bonus for those who buy golf course properties. At Solana Villagein Mijas (Malaga), for example, buyers have all the facilities of La Cala Golf Resort on their doorstep. In addition to La Cala’s superb golf course, they have easy access to the resort’s tennis and padel courts, football facilities, gym, spa and excellent selection of restaurants. Those who buy apartments at Solana Village, where key-ready homes are available from €410,000 plus VAT, are granted a “Privilege Card” for the resort, providing a wide range of benefits and discounts.

Incredible access to nature is another key reason behind golf resort homes’ popularity, according to the Taylor Wimpey España team. Golf resorts tend to enjoy particularly picturesque locations, such as the San Roque Club, nestled in the foothills of the beautiful Sierra Bermeja, with the stunning Mediterranean coastline just 5 km away. Homes at the resort are available at Emerald Greens – an exclusive collection of apartments and penthouses, priced from €405,000 plus VAT (and from €640,000 plus VAT for penthouses). Clustered around an impressive communal pool and providing exceptional views of the rolling greenery of the resort, the key-ready properties are ideal for those seeking golf course homes in this highly sought-after location.

“Golf course properties provide an exceptional lifestyle experience, whether you’re buying a second home or a primary residence. They uniquely serene feeling of living surrounded by so much greenery means these homes are highly prized – hence strong demand from buyers here within Spain and from overseas.”

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España