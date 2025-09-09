New data shows greys and greens dominate shed colour trends

A shed painted in Sikkens Grey – the most popular shed colour chosen by Crane buyers

Forget bright reds or blues – when it comes to sprucing up the nation’s sheds, it’s the understated shades of grey and green that are winning over homeowners.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forget bright reds or blues – when it comes to sprucing up the nation’s sheds, it’s the understated shades of grey and green that are winning over homeowners.

Figures released by premium outdoor room brand Crane Garden Buildings, based on nearly 200 sales of its Superior Sheds over the past year, reveal the top choices for outdoor paint colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the way is a soft grey called Sikkens Grey, a muted stain that gives a sleek finish without feeling overpowering. Soft neutrals such as Pebble and Ash also proved popular, while the muted tones of Sage brought a natural, botanical feel. At the bolder end of the spectrum, Black rounded out the top five, chosen by those looking to make a dramatic design statement in their gardens.

A shed painted in black - another popular colour for buyers

The findings highlight a clear trend – sheds are no longer being hidden away at the bottom of the garden, but celebrated as part of the overall outdoor look. With more people investing in their outdoor spaces, colour has become an easy way to transform a shed from a simple storage building into a stylish feature.

Sarah Rumbles, design expert at Crane Garden Buildings, said: “Greys and greens continue to dominate because they’re so versatile – they sit comfortably alongside planting and natural landscaping, but also work in more contemporary settings.

“Darker shades, like black, are increasingly popular with homeowners who want their shed to be a bold focal point, while softer neutrals such as Pebble or Sage help the building feel like a natural part of the garden. It’s a simple design decision that can completely change how the space looks and feels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crane Garden Buildings has been handcrafting sheds and garden buildings in Norfolk for more than 50 years. With a wide range of finishes available, the company says customers are increasingly choosing paints that not only protect their sheds, but also add to the design and character of their gardens.