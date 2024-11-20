New homes provider celebrates the benefits of apartment living

Computer-generated image of the Dunnock apartment at Blythe Valley.

West Midlands new homes provider Bromford is raising awareness around the benefits of apartment living, with just one home remaining at its five-star development in Solihull.

Blythe Valley comprises a collection of high-quality apartments built by renowned developer Bloor Homes, expertly crafted with modern living and flexibility in mind.

While helping meet the demand for affordable ways to get onto the property ladder in the West Midlands, Bromford is sharing its top benefits of apartment living.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing said “At Bromford we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality homes in excellent locations.

“Apartment living through Shared Ownership has increasingly become a popular and viable route to homeownership, and we’re pleased to be supporting West Midlands home seekers by outlining its benefits.”

Shared Ownership provides first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Home buyers pay a mortgage on the share they own and pay rent on the remaining share meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Below are Bromford’s top benefits of apartment living.

Communal spaces

Apartments offer the same complete privacy one would experience in a house, but with the benefit of communal areas where relationships with neighbours can be fostered.

The close proximity to neighbours provides more opportunity to engage and interaction with others, with some apartment communities even hosting events and gathering, helping to create a sociable atmosphere.

Enhanced security

Apartment buildings usually have a main entrance, lobby area and surveillance, helping to add that extra layer of security.

The communities that are cultivated through the shared spaced encourages residents to look out for each other, adding an increased sense of comfort which unique to apartment living.

Affordability

Purchasing an apartment is often a more affordable way of getting onto the property ladder. Shared Ownership can make this process quicker and easier due to the smaller deposit size required. With upkeep costs typically lower than in a house, apartment living through Bromford makes a journey on the property ladder more accessible.

Affordability is especially felt in Bromford’s Shared Ownership apartments as homeowners can experience flexibility in both their way of life and in the structure of their finances.

Energy efficiency

All of Bromford’s Shared Ownership homes are modern and brand new, designed with energy efficiency and modern living in mind. Living in a space all on one floor with less ground to be heated and insulated can help to keep energy costs to a minimum.

Lower maintenance living

Apartments are generally easier to keep clean and well-maintained. Routine chores tasks like vacuuming and dusting require less time, while the buyer typically has no responsibility to handle issues relating to the building’s exterior as they would in a house.

This allows buyers to relax in their home with less need to worry about their property, with this especially felt by those looking for a low-maintenance home life.

For more information on Blythe Valley, please visit https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/blythe-valley.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Shared Ownership and is supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit National Housing Federation.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.