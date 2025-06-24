New homes provider delivers £500 offer towards Shared Ownership homes this month

CGI of the Hawker home style at Perrybrook.

Homebuyers in Brockworth have greater accessibility to affordable housing this month courtesy of leading new homes provider Bromford.

The housing association is encouraging Gloucestershire home seekers to enquire about its high-quality Shared Ownership apartments which are available for a deposit of just £3,900.

Those who reserve before June 30 on the Hawker home style at the Perrybrook development can take advantage of an offer worth £500, with the housing association contributing towards their buyers’ legal fees for completion.

Perrybrook, off Court Road, is part of a large-scale development which is helping to meet the consistently growing demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder, with the Hawker designed and built to the highest standard by five-star housebuilder Crest Nicholson.

The energy-efficient apartment is ideal for commuters, being close to the M5 and A417 facilitating easy routes to Gloucester, Cirencester and other destinations across the Midlands and South West.

A contemporary living space, The Hawker allows for spacious, lower-maintenance living with Shared Ownership providing the flexibility to secure a spot on the property ladder earlier than buyers may have anticipated.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a newly built home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required. Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

Priced from £78,000 with a 40 per cent share value*, the home has been designed with modern living in mind, and benefits from an open-plan kitchen-living space that spans the width of the home, fully integrated with quality appliances, making for the perfect space for entertaining family and friends.

Across the hallway, there is a main bedroom with wardrobe space and a second smaller bedroom which could easily be converted into a home office or dressing room. A stylish bathroom completes this home.

Jon Wakefield, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We’re very proud of the fantastic Shared Ownership homes that have been delivered for Brockworth, and our partnership with Crest Nicholson means we know these spaces are at an excellent specification.

“Perrybrook is in a fantastic location – not just for commuters and families, but for downsizers too. Brockworth centre is a short walk away and there are a number of good schools and supermarkets, with the M5 on its doorstep too.

“We are delighted to be giving homebuyers this £500 offer to help them kickstart life in their new Bromford home.”

Brockworth is an excellent location for potential homebuyers that has all the benefits of village life without missing out on convenient local amenities. Rife with culture and community, this historic village is the home of the famous annual cheese rolling competition that takes place every spring bank holiday at Cooper’s Hill.

There are also plenty of charming traditional pubs and exciting activities, such as the Gloucester Ski & Snowboard centre. For shopping, Gloucester city centre just 15 minutes away by car and is home to Gloucester Quays outlet village.

To find out more about the Hawker and the Perrybrook development, please visit https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/crest-nicholson-at-perrybrook/plot-43 or contact [email protected].

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

*T&Cs apply.