New survey reveals Britain biggest neighbour nuisances

Most people have dealt with a number of annoying neighbours in their time, but do you ever wonder if your own habits are driving your neighbours up the wall? A new survey commissioned by Northerner, has uncovered the UK’s biggest neighbour nuisances and lots of us are guilty of them.

From playing loud music to overgrown trees, it doesn’t take much to irritate a Brit! Uncovering what really winds up your neighbours, Northerner hoped to uncover the secret to being a perfect neighbour, and which etiquette rules you should never break.

The survey revealed that the number one pet peeve when it comes to our neighbours is leaving dogs to bark, with over half of Brits agreeing that this gets on their nerves. 55-64 year olds were the most bothered by this with just under three quarters (74%) confessing that this was one of their biggest pet peeves! Meanwhile, 25-34 year olds were the most annoyed at being asked to take part in community events (24%) while just 13% of 55-64’s felt this was a nuisance.

The UK’s top ten neighbour nuisances are:

Leaving dogs to bark (53%) Playing loud music (49%) Cars taking up road space (40%) Unkempt property (37%) Hearing someone having sex (35%) Overgrown trees (33%) Smoking in the garden (25%) Making suggestion to change your property (19%) Having lots of visitors (17%) Being asked to join community events (17%)

Opposite to what some may assume about the British, very few said they found chatting with neighbours to be annoying. Just 10% of Brits said they don’t like chatty neighbours or making small talk with their neighbours. Additionally 96% of Brits said they like bumping into their neighbours while they’re out and about! And while football may divide family and friends, it isn’t an issue for most Brits when it comes to supporting different teams to their neighbours, with just 7% admitting that it was an annoyance.

Markus Lindblad from Northerner, said: “It’s fairly common for us to get irritated by our neighbours' habits and behaviours, but community is a really important thing! It was really heartwarming to see that neighbours do still enjoy chatting and interacting with each other. When it comes to things like smoking in the garden, it is completely understandable that people can find this annoying, especially when you’re in the garden, with kids, or trying to dry your washing! Using nicotine alternatives like Nicotine Pouches are a great way to consume nicotine in a nuisance free manner, because they are odourless and smokeless, they are much more neighbourhood friendly if you are worried about irritating the people around you.”