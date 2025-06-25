New survey reveals the decision-making process behind the UKs decorating habits

Dog on grey sofa in living room

When moving into a new home, there’s nothing more fulfilling (and stressful) than transforming your empty pad into a cosy living space. But with decorating and furnishing any new space, there is always a lot to consider from functionality to cost, so how do people across the UK make these decisions?

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new nationwide survey by Furniture And Choice, explores how people across the UK tackle decorating new homes, investigating the costs associated with decorating and the unique factors that influence how they choose what to buy.

80% of people prioritise value for money when buying furniture

63% say a new sofa is their top furniture priority when moving

People on average spend the most on their kitchens (£2,792) and the least on their spare bedrooms (£1,374)

For those purchasing furniture, nearly half (48%) of respondents intend to keep their items for five or more years, highlighting how the UK’s furniture isn’t as seasonal as the trends make it appear, and pieces are often enjoyed by several generations over their lifespan. This theme is reflected in the use of hand-me-down furniture, with 59% of respondents sharing that they’ve relied on family members, friends or online websites for free or hand-me-down pieces. Out of those, sofas (18%), coffee tables (15%) and TV stands (15%) are the most common hand-me-down items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitchen with dog in dog bed

Pets also play a significant role in how people design their living spaces. Nearly half (49%) of respondents furnish and style their living spaces around their furry friends, using pet-friendly fabrics and arranging furniture to create comfortable spaces for their pets (19%), and those aged 25-34 are the most likely to consider their pets in their furnishing decisions (81%).

Head of Design at Furniture and Choice, Amthal Karim, comments:

“Our latest survey shows that while style matters, it’s value and durability that truly shape how people furnish their homes. Homeowners are demanding more from their furniture – there is an obvious shift towards timeless designs and materials that are likely to last longer. A large piece of furniture such as a sofa or dining set is a costly purchase, so timeless pieces are more likely to be valued than those that are trending on TikTok. Only 37% of respondents surveyed said they prioritise trendy and modern designs above other factors such as longevity, affordability and materials. At Furniture And Choice, we strive to offer good value, high quality furniture. Our furniture ranges are developed with both style and affordability in mind.”

If you're interested in the full data and visuals, they can be found here. Or if you would like to speak with Amthal, I’d be happy to arrange that.

The full research can be found onsite here: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/inspiration/cost-of-decorating-dream-living-spaces/