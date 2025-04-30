Off on holiday? Don’t let your lawn go wild while you’re away

Greensleeves

Sunshine, suitcases and the smell of sun cream – there’s nothing quite like the anticipation of a summer getaway. But while you’re off making memories, your grass could be getting a little too comfortable without you. Heatwaves, dry spells and no one to mow the lawn can lead to patchy, overgrown or stressed-out turf – and that’s not the welcome home you deserve after a relaxing break.

The good news? With just a few small steps before you leave, you can make sure your grass doesn’t get neglected while you’re away. Here, Cheryl Harper, MD of Greensleeves Lawn Care, shares some simple, tried-and-tested ways to keep your lawn ticking over – even if you’re out of office.

Give it a good trim – but not too short

A fresh mow before you head off is a great idea, but try not to cut the grass too short. While it might seem like a shorter cut will buy you more time, scalping the lawn can actually do more harm than good – especially in the summer. Grass that’s left a little longer is better at retaining moisture and shading the soil underneath, which means it’s more resilient in hot or dry conditions. Aim for a balanced height that keeps things neat without stressing out the lawn.

Water wisely

If we’re lucky enough to get some dry, sunny weather while you’re away, your lawn will still need hydration. Give it a deep soak the evening before you leave – ideally in the early morning or later in the evening, when the sun won’t immediately evaporate the water. A thorough watering helps moisture reach the roots, encouraging deeper root growth and making your lawn better equipped to deal with drought conditions. Just avoid watering little and often, as this can make your grass dependent and shallow-rooted.

Feed your lawn a little love

A well-fed lawn is a strong lawn – and if you’re going to be away for a while, giving it a feed beforehand is a smart move. A professional summer feed can provide the nutrients your grass needs to stay healthy and green, helping it recover from any stress and cope better with dry spells or heatwaves. If you’re not sure what kind of feed is best, your local lawn care professional can help point you in the right direction.

Tidy up the edges and check for lurking weeds

It’s easy to overlook the edges of your lawn, but giving them a quick tidy with a half-moon tool or edging shears can make a big difference to the overall appearance while you’re away. And don’t forget to give the lawn a once-over for weeds – they can spring up quickly in summer and take hold fast if left unchecked. Pull out any visible ones and consider applying a selective weed treatment in advance to keep them at bay.

Think about who’ll keep an eye on things

If you're away for more than a couple of weeks, it might be worth asking a neighbour, friend or gardener to check in on your garden – especially if there's a heatwave or if you're particularly green-thumbed. Even just one extra mow or water while you’re gone can help keep things looking lovely until you return.

Consider slowing things down

If you’re heading away for a while and don’t fancy coming home to a lawn that looks like it’s been left in fast-forward, it might be worth looking into treatments that gently slow the growing process. Greensleeves’ new Slow Grow service gently reduces your lawn’s growth rate, encouraging stronger root development while you’re away. That means less mowing, less stress and a healthier lawn when you return. It’s ideal for longer holidays – or even if you’re renting out your home and want things to stay low maintenance.

So go ahead – pack your bags, switch on your out-of-office and enjoy your break. With a little prep – and maybe a bit of help from Greensleeves! – your grass will be holding the fort beautifully. Because there’s nothing better than coming home to a garden that looks as fresh and well rested as you feel!

For further information about Greensleeves and how they can help you with your lawn care, visit www.greensleeves-uk.com