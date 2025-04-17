Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A quintessentially English country house in the Cotswolds worth £5m could be yours thanks to Omaze’s latest prize draw.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lucky winner is about to walk away with a £5m 17th-century country home in the Cotswolds as part of a prize draw raising money for the charity Guide Dogs.

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw offers up a five-bedroom home packed with original period details, a heated outdoor pool, and sweeping views of the countryside. The winner will receive the property mortgage-free, with all legal and stamp duty costs covered. They'll also get £250,000 in cash to help with expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new £5m Omaze house in the Cotswolds. | Omaze

The new homeowner can move in, rent it out, or sell it for a multi-million-pound payout. If they choose to stay, the cash prize could help maintain the house for years to come. The property comes fully furnished, with £180,000 worth of high-end furnishings included. According to local estate agents, the house could bring in between £13,000 and £18,000 a month if rented long-term.

The stone-built home combines historic character with modern luxury. It features a south-facing orientation that floods the space with natural light. Classic touches include mullion windows, exposed beams, and original fireplaces. Inside, there are two large reception rooms ideal for entertaining, plus a bespoke kitchen and dining area that leads out to a generous terrace.

The new £5m Omaze house in the Cotswolds. | Omaze

The terrace connects to the heated outdoor pool, surrounded by stone decking, and includes changing rooms and showers. The property also has a separate two-bedroom guesthouse and a private garden complete with a Roman well and historic well house. The grounds are beautifully landscaped, with mature trees, flowering borders, and a kitchen garden. A footbridge crosses a stream leading to a peaceful wildflower meadow and lake, offering a secluded retreat.

This draw is more than a shot at luxury - it’s also supporting a good cause. Guide Dogs helps people living with sight loss, a condition affecting two million people in the UK—a figure expected to double by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new £5m Omaze house in the Cotswolds. | Omaze

Actor and Guide Dogs ambassador David Bradley is backing the campaign. “I'm proud to be supporting this campaign for Guide Dogs and Omaze,” he said. “With one in five people expected to experience significant sight loss in their lifetime, the need for these incredible dogs has never been more urgent. I had the chance to visit the Guide Dogs National Centre where puppies start their journey, and I saw for myself the dedication and skill that goes into training these amazing dogs.

“They really do empower people to have the confidence and freedom to live life on their terms. Recent experiences have also given me a deeper appreciation for the challenges of sight loss and just how important it is to have the right support.”

Entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cotswolds, are now open at omaze.co.uk. Online entries close Monday, May 26, and postal entries close Wednesday, May 28.

Subscribers to Omaze are automatically entered into every grand prize draw when their subscription renews monthly. They receive four times as many entries as non-subscribers and can cancel at any time.