One Hyde Park penthouse hits market at record £175m price tag

Looking down on One Hyde Park and its spectacular, sweeping views across Hyde Park and the capital

A penthouse apartment in London’s One Hyde Park, the flagship residential tower in Knightsbridge, has been listed for £175 million (€205 million), making it the most expensive flat ever brought to market in the UK and one of the costliest residential listings in Europe.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning 18,000 square feet across two floors, the five-bedroom duplex is being marketed by Sotheby’s International Realty, which describe it as “one of the finest residential real estate assets in London.”

The apartment – a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace – is held on a leasehold title with 981 years remaining, and occupies the 10th and 11th floors of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It boasts a double-height reception space, measuring eight metres in height and framed by floor-to-ceiling glass.

The apartment features a vast wraparound terrace with uninterrupted views over the capital.

The apartment also includes five en-suite bedrooms, each with its own bespoke marble bathroom and fitted wardrobes.

Its principal suite spans over 2,300 sq ft, featuring twin bathrooms with Jacuzzi-style jet tubs and dual dressing rooms.

Its kitchen is said to reflect a “Japanese-inspired aesthetic, finished in Black Forest granite and fitted with Gaggenau appliances, while the adjoining breakfast room features shoji screens recessed into carved stone grooves in place of blinds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property also features a cinema room, cocktail bar, pool table lounge, two private studies, gym, steam room, sauna, and treatment room, in addition to a wraparound terrace with uninterrupted views over the capital.

It boasts a double-height reception space, measuring eight metres in height and framed by floor-to-ceiling glass.

A separate staff suite, four secure underground parking bays and storage units are also included in the sale price.

Sotherby’s said: “The penthouse is one of the finest residential real estate assets in London, offering unparalleled lateral living space, in a super prime location in Knightsbridge, with uninterrupted views over Hyde Park.

“The home also features wrap-around terraces.”

Completed in 2011, One Hyde Park was developed by Candy & Candy in partnership with the Qatari royal family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kylie Minogue also owned an apartment in One Hyde Park between 2011 and 2023, having shared glimpses of its interiors and terrace online before selling in a private deal.

The building, which houses 86 luxury apartments, has become a magnet for international UHNWIs, with past and present residents reported to include Tom Cruise, Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, Nigerian oil executive Folorunsho Alakija, and former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

Kylie Minogue also owned an apartment in the building between 2011 and 2023, having shared glimpses of its interiors and terrace online before selling in a private deal.

Sotheby’s International Realty added: “One Hyde Park is one of the most exclusive and secure residential developments in the world.”