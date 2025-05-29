Open house event for Winchcombe home seekers next weekend

Merret Place sits just off Delavale Road in Winchcombe.

Gloucestershire home seekers will have the chance to peek behind the curtain at multiple homes at a 100-home development next weekend.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open house event, hosted by leading new homes provider Bromford, will see a variety of homes available for viewing off Delavale Road in Winchcombe.

On Saturday, June 7, between 11am and 4pm, the friendly Bromford sales team and expert partners will be on hand to talk through the private purchase offering, the wealth of home styles available and mortgage eligibility, with guests treated to food and hot drinks throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the excellent homes available at Merret Place include the four-bedroom Wren style show home, the three-bedroom Swift, available from £430,000 and the three-bedroom Nuthatch from £450,000.

This spacious home will greet buyers into a welcoming hallway, off which spans a large lounge with room for two sofa, a coffee table, television stand and plenty more, adjacent to a dedicated study area, both of which have plenty natural light emanating through the property’s front.

Also downstairs is an open plan, fully-integrated kitchen-dining area leading through stylish French doors to the turfed rear garden as well as a ground floor bathroom and utility room.

Upstairs is home to a large main bedroom and ensuite at the front, separated from the second bedroom by space for storage and the first floor landing. Also spanning from this space is an airing cupboard and stylish family bathroom, with yet more storage space in bedrooms three and four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Richardson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Bromford, said: “Our homes at Merret Place are built to an exceptional standard, and we’re delighted to be opening up so many of them for viewing this weekend.

“Winchcombe is a charming town where there is so history, culture, and things to do. We’re honoured to be contributing towards its prosperity in this way.

“We’ve noticed a rise in buyer activity in the market, particularly at Merret Place, so would encourage anybody interested to enquire quickly attend our open event this weekend.”

Winchcombe is a desirable market town nestled in the Cotswolds, with Tewkesbury and Cheltenham both within ten miles and accessible by both road and rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merret Place is located in the heart of the town, providing new home buyers with the perfect blend of community, rural pursuits, cultural significance and amenities including high-quality schools, the Winchcombe Museum and places to socialise.

For more information on Merret Place, and to enquire about the development, visit bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/private-sale/merret-place or call a member of the sales team on 0800 085 2499.

*T&Cs apply.