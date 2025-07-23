Outdoor hosting season is here: Garden party ideas from TK Maxx

Garden party

Hosting this summer and need some inspiration? TK Maxx have some top tips on how to be the best host

Being social in the garden is one of the best things about summer. Some sun and we’re all up for an al fresco shindig. Do you need some garden party ideas for your turn to host? You’re in the right place. TK Maxx have put together a five-step guide for fun summer party ideas, top hosting tips and tricks.

Step 1. Pick your garden party theme

Whether it’s dinner, drinks or downtime, we’ve got a garden party idea for every vibe.

Pizza party – Serve up slices on citrusy plates, pour spitzes from ceramic jugs and scoop gelato into dessert glasses. Plus, pizza making = outdoor entertainment sorted.

Grill ‘n’ games – Get your friends together for a good old British BBQ and support your team on the big screen this summer. Up for a challenge? Organise your own mini tournament.

Afternoon tea - Summer parties can be sophisticated. Print out menus and stack tiered stands with sandwiches, scones and small sweet treats. Fresh flowers and cute candle holders make perfect finishing touches.

Movie night – Create a cosy atmosphere with blankets and cushion. Set a projector up, string fairy lights and have bags of popcorn. All you have to do is decide a film.

2. Find the right garden furniture

Set the scene with great outdoor furniture. For a light, modern look, go for a simple Scandi seating. Want to create cute and cosy vibes? Consider a corner sofa, they look super stylish with scatter cushions. Sleek outdoor sets are a must for foodies and laidback loungers and deck chairs are perfects for lazy days in the sun.

3. Get great garden accessories

Now you have the furniture sorted, it’s time to get your accessories sorted. Create the ultimate hotspot with cool outdoor cushions, serveware and storage.

Outdoor dining & garden furnishings – from outdoor plates, big branded cool boxes and stunning cocktail glasses, make sure you have all these garden party essentials before hosting your next summer bash.

Planters & garden accessories – Welcome nature into your outdoor spaces with wildlife-friendly feeders, bird baths and birdhouses. Make sure to pick up some garden tools and flex those gardening skills. Also, accessorise and get creative with ornaments, plant stands and signage galore.

4. Choose your garden tablescape

Whether you’re after a laidback look or vibrant summer party vibes, make sure you include picture perfect garden table decorations. Looking to impress your guests? It’s all about playing with colours and layering textures to create a stunning tablescape.

5. Buy and BBQ accessories

When the party’s so good you don’t want it to stop, there’s only one thing for it: a spontaneous BBQ. Make sure you’re prepped for the party to continue by popping some skewers in the fridge ahead of time. Oh, and keep your BBQ accessories to hand.

