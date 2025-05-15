Paint your garden fence one of these colours to make space look bigger

You can create your dream garden with just a bit of know-how

Choosing the right hue for your fence can go a long way to making your garden look bigger than it is

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warmer months see many homeowners flock to their gardens to enjoy quality time with family and friends or to take a quiet moment alone to relax.

But not everyone is blessed with a lot of space to work with, so being creative with what you have is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah McCarthy of luxurious garden furniture specialists Luxus UK, said: “For many of us, our gardens become our sanctuaries during the warmer months, and we do what we can to make the best of what space we’ve got.

“Not everyone has access to a big garden, but that doesn’t mean those with a smaller plot can’t create their own summer haven.

“When it comes to making your garden look bigger than it actually is, the key is to use colour and design to trick the eye, and giving your fence a fresh coat can make a world of difference.

“Light grey softens the boundaries of your garden, adding a subtle touch of elegance and allowing other design elements such as plants and garden furniture to stand out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A soft shade of green can be another smart option, giving an earthy and homely look and feel and combining well with other greens in your garden such as your lawn or shrubs.

“Pastel colours in general, such as a soft pink or blue, are a popular choice in the UK, giving you a chance to make your space more vibrant without being domineering.

“Given that garden fence paint can start from around £10, you don’t have to break the bank to give your outdoor space the transformation you want in time for summer.”

Luxus UK is one of the country’s leading providers of outdoor garden furniture sets, benches, chairs, parasols and covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Ms McCarthy insists that gardens of all shapes and sizes can be enjoyed to the maximum, as long as a few simple rules are followed.

She added: “When space is at a premium, it is about working smarter to turn even the tiniest plot into your own outdoor haven.

“If ground space is limited, it is vital to make the most of vertical space and choosing items that can help you make the most impact, such as vertical planters, wall-mounted pots and trellises.

“It’s important to consider the purpose of everything in your garden and how to use it best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Choose multi-functional furniture such as convertible sofa sets and opt for durable and natural materials such as teak to achieve the natural effect.

“Solar-powered string lights and lanterns and battery-powered candles can be scattered around the space to good effect, while hanging pendant lights can combine functionality with chicness.”