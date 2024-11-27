Pantone’s Greatest Hits: The colours that captivated home decorators revealed

Each year, Pantone announces its Colour of the Year, setting the tone for design trends worldwide. But which of these colours has been the favourite of home decorators over the past decade?

Furniture And Choice’s latest research delves into the most popular Pantone Colours of the Year, revealing which hues have captured the hearts of home decorators and how to style them in your home. By analysing over 50 different Instagram hashtags and considering the increase in Instagram users each year, they have created a popularity score (out of 100) to uncover the most-loved tones from the last 10 years.

The Top 3 Pantone Colours of the Year

Classic Blue (2020): The most popular colour with a popularity score of 100. This is down to its 165k Instagram shares. This versatile hue has been featured in over 9,500 articles and continues to inspire with 1,600 average monthly Google searches. Living Coral (2019): In second place with a score of 80. A vibrant, uplifting shade with 112k posts. Its warm peachy-orange tones have been discussed in more than 6,000 articles and have garnered 33k Google searches over the last four years. Ultimate Grey x Illuminating (2021): In third position with a score of 77. A unique combination symbolising resilience and hope, with 149k shares. This dynamic duo has sparked over 9,000 articles and continues to intrigue with 960 monthly Google searches.The study also highlights the least popular colours, such as Peach Fuzz (2024), which has only been shared 46k times and mentioned in 2,800 articles. Despite its vibrant appeal, it has not resonated as strongly with the public.

Classic blue

To also help style the most popular Pantone colours at home, Furniture And Choice has some tips:

Classic Blue: Introduce this tranquil hue in small doses for a coastal feel or make a bold statement with a blue fabric sofa for an Art Deco-inspired living room.

Living Coral: Pair with white and neutral tones to let it shine or combine with similar shades like salmon pink for a sun-kissed effect.

Pair with white and neutral tones to let it shine or combine with similar shades like salmon pink for a sun-kissed effect. Ultimate Grey x Illuminating: Use a grey fabric sofa as an anchor and add yellow accents with pillows or artwork for a fresh, modern look.

Amthal Karim, Head of Design at Furniture And Choice comments: “At Furniture And Choice, we understand the profound impact that colour can have on our living spaces. With the anticipation building for Pantone’s 2025 Colour of the Year, we wanted to take a closer look at the colours that have shaped home décor over the past decade.

Classic blue is popular because it’s a versatile, timeless colour. If you want to immerse an entire room in this shade, then the bedroom is the perfect choice. Choosing to colour drench your bedroom in this hue surrounds you with a calming, cocoon-like feel. Or, if you’ve chosen Classic Blue as an accent colour, opt for a blue velvet sofa or blue dining chairs against a modern dining table for a fashionable statement.”

Ultimate Grey and Illuminating

Our research not only highlights the most popular hues but also provides valuable insights on how to incorporate these colours into your home. By understanding these trends, we aim to inspire and empower our customers to create stylish, vibrant spaces that reflect their unique personalities.”

The full study, including a breakdown of the most popular Pantone colours and styling tips, can be found on the Furniture and Choice website.