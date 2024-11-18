Pest control expert reveals 5 household items to get rid of slugs this autumn/winter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Coffee
Coffee beans spread around your plants is an effective way to deter slugs. Simply sprinkle the coffee grounds around your plants and leave them to work. The higher the caffeine concentration the more effective it will be.
Seaweed
Both powdered and fresh seaweed are great for both soil deterrents and soil. It works because of the high salt content in seaweed. Simply place the seaweed around the plants and areas you want to keep slug-free.
Eggshells
Egg shells are a great option as slugs don’t like moving across jagged objects. Break up an empty eggshell into small pieces and place them around flowers and plants to keep them free from slug damage. Additionally, calcium from the eggshell also helps to enrich the soil as it decomposes.
Nutshells
Similar to eggshells, broken nutshells work in the same way to deter slugs. Break nutshells into small pieces and create a protective barrier around your plants.
Petroleum Jelly
Due to the slippery texture of petroleum jelly, this can be a great way to prevent slugs from gripping onto a surface and getting into plants and flowers. Apply to the band around the rim of your flower and plant pots and even the stalk of your plants to keep slugs from gripping and chewing through your plants.