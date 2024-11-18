Pest control expert reveals 5 household items to get rid of slugs this autumn/winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Slugs are incredibly common in autumn and winter and can be spotted indoors both and outdoors. Pest control expert Edris Latifi, Owner of Eco Care Pest Management has revealed 5 ways to keep slugs away from your home and garden - with ingredients you probably have in your cupboard right now.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee

Coffee beans spread around your plants is an effective way to deter slugs. Simply sprinkle the coffee grounds around your plants and leave them to work. The higher the caffeine concentration the more effective it will be.

Seaweed

A slug on a stone

Both powdered and fresh seaweed are great for both soil deterrents and soil. It works because of the high salt content in seaweed. Simply place the seaweed around the plants and areas you want to keep slug-free.

Eggshells

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egg shells are a great option as slugs don’t like moving across jagged objects. Break up an empty eggshell into small pieces and place them around flowers and plants to keep them free from slug damage. Additionally, calcium from the eggshell also helps to enrich the soil as it decomposes.

Nutshells

Similar to eggshells, broken nutshells work in the same way to deter slugs. Break nutshells into small pieces and create a protective barrier around your plants.

Petroleum Jelly

Due to the slippery texture of petroleum jelly, this can be a great way to prevent slugs from gripping onto a surface and getting into plants and flowers. Apply to the band around the rim of your flower and plant pots and even the stalk of your plants to keep slugs from gripping and chewing through your plants.