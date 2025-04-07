Platform Home Ownership supports Nottingham community with charitable donation

Platform representative presenting the donation to members of the HOPE Nottingham team

A charity supporting communities in Nottinghamshire has received funding towards the upkeep of its community hubs and 14 food banks, courtesy of a housing association in Beeston.

HOPE Nottingham received £350 from Platform Home Ownership, which will support in its pursuits to empower communities across the county as part of the housing association’s commitment to leaving a lasting legacy at its developments.

The charity supports people directly through its food bank services and beyond, and has become a safe haven across its locations, working in partnership with local agencies, to provide places of trust, one-stop support centres, and transformational guidance for local people.

Dominique Scott, CEO at HOPE Nottingham, said: “We’d like to extend our gratitude to Platform for this generous donation, which will help fund our work improving lives within the community including our food bank networks in the area.

“Like many charities we are faced with a very challenging fundraising climate, and we rely on the generosity of local individuals, churches, schools, and businesses like Platform to help fund the work of our community hubs and foodbanks, which includes advice costing around £650,000 a year.

“This positive support is a testament to our shared goal of supporting the Nottinghamshire community and giving back to those in need and we would like to encourage other businesses to also reach out and support us.”

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “We are delighted to be able to contribute towards supporting the communities we provide homes for, going above and beyond the construction of our high-quality Beeston homes.

“At Platform Home Ownership we are committed to leaving a lasting legacy around our developments and will continue to support Beeston throughout the lifecycle of our upcoming new homes at Trentside”.

Platform is providing an array of new Shared Ownership homes at its forthcoming Trentside development and the first phase will be ready to move into this year enabling families, commuters, downsizers and other home seekers to secure their dream home through an affordable scheme.

Shared Ownership allows a flexible route for new potential home buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

For further details on Platform Home Ownership and Trentside, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/trentside.

For more information on Hope Nottingham, please visit https://www.hope-nottingham.org.uk/ or contact Hope Nottingham at [email protected] or call 0303 040 1110.

