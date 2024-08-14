Prepare your garden for alfresco dining season, like an expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the must-dos to elevate your outdoor dining experience during this weekend's sunshine.

Many Brits will admit they don’t give their garden much love over winter. However, as we approach the summer months our gardens become outdoor havens for hosting.

With 2,400 average monthly searches for ‘alfresco dining’ and the term seeing a +81% rise in the past three months, it’s clear Brits are planning their summer BBQs already.

Patio heater experts from Electric Radiators Direct have put together their top tips to help you get ahead and prepare your garden for alfresco dining season.

All about the ambience

If you’re hosting, don’t limit yourself to daylight hours! Keep the party going way into the evening with the perfect lighting.

When dining outdoors, the right lighting is key in creating a perfectly cosy atmosphere. It’s all about getting a balance between practical lighting and decorative lighting, so make sure you have both.

Practical lighting could be security lights fixed on the walls or integrated into garden paths. This way, yourself and your guests can safely navigate their way around the garden once the sun goes down.

Decorative lighting is where the ambience is achieved. Consider outdoor suitable fairy lights, wrapped around trees or other structures. You can never have enough twinkle! For an extra added glow, try lanterns around your garden that hold large battery powered pillar candles or solar lights.

Prune back the plants!

Get rid of all the winter overgrowth by pruning back your plants, bushes and hedges.

Not only will this help tidy up the garden, making it look its best for visitors, it will promote new growth, fruiting and flowering to add a pop of colour to the space.

Remove all dead and overgrown stems from your plants, particularly ones that have been killed off by the winter frost. Make sure they have enough allocated space to grow throughout the summer and don’t forget to keep them watered – the hot weather is almost here (hopefully!).

Prepare for all weathers.

Unpredictable British weather means when hosting outdoors, we must be prepared.

Consider putting up a gazebo, pergola or similar shelter that will provide temporary relief from any rain or opposingly, offer shade from beating sunshine!

On the less-so-sunny days, keep blankets and cushions close by. Thicker blankets made from materials such as cotton, wool or fleece are perfect for ensuring you stay nice and warm. Make sure you have enough to appease the whole family, for keeping comfy and cosy way into the evening.

Keep warm even when the temperatures start to drop, by investing in a patio heater.

Patio heater expert Stephen Hankinson at Electric Radiators Direct says “suitable for DIY installation, a patio heater is a simple way to keep your parties going all night long, without the responsibility of tending to a fire, or having one leave an unpleasant smell in your hair and on your clothes.

“Infrared heaters emit radiant heat through direct waves that warm whatever they meet – a person, a chair, a wall etc. This differs from convection heaters which heat the air around you. As a result, the warmth produce by infrared patio heaters isn’t lost easily to the breeze, so you only pay for the heat you use. This makes infrared heaters extremely efficient.”

But how much do infrared patio heaters cost to run?

“It’s also fairly easy to calculate their running costs once you find the right wattage – the amount of power – to fit your space.

“For example, a 2000-watt mediumwave patio heater should be able to heat a modest patio or decking area of about 12m2 and is likely to cost around £1.80 to run for three hours – more than enough time to keep things going once the sun has gone down.”

Where should I keep a patio heater?

“Although designed to withstand most natural elements, patio heaters should be kept somewhere with easy access to a cover, should there be any heavy rain or snow.

“The placement of your patio heater should always be purposeful. Whilst keeping them close enough to aid your alfresco experience, they must be at least three feet away from objects such as fences, garden furniture and porch roofs.

“Always make sure there is a clear route of ventilation for the hot air to circulate, this will prevent any fire hazards as well as keeping your space nice and toasty.”