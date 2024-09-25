Pretty cottage on banks of River Tweed offers perfect spot for fishing
Gardener’s Cottage enjoys an enviable position, just above the banks of the River Tweed, in the Scottish Borders.
The two-bedroom traditional property has beautiful views over the river and is set in a peaceful and tranquil location at the south western end of Boleside, a pretty village.
Susan Guthrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “The cottage dates from the early 1900s and has been tastefully renovated. It is light and bright throughout and the lounge has a bay window overlooking the river. The upper floor has two good-sized bedrooms with a feature fireplace adding character to the room.
“Boleside is a fantastic location for salmon and trout fishing on the River Tweed, and is perennially popular.”
The property has a small garden, predominantly laid to lawn, with a useful garden shed included in the sale. Mature trees to the north provide shelter and privacy.
The detached cottage is within walking distance of the largest of the Borders towns, Galashiels, offering a large variety of amenities, plus a health centre and swimming pool. Galashiels has six primary schools and secondary schooling is provided at Galashiels Academy.
Tweedbank train station is four miles away, while Galashiels Station is within walking distance. Both stations provide regular services to Edinburgh Waverley.
Gardener’s Cottage is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £260,000.
