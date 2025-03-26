Prime property buyers satisfy lifestyle and financial considerations in Spain

Solana Village

Spain’s prime property market looks set for a busy year. Savills observes that “most of the lights in favour of investing in European real estate have now turned green,” while its 2025 Prime Residential Outlook flags up lifestyle considerations as prime real estate buyers’ top priority for the year.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España is seeing this in action on the ground, with buyers prioritising the peace and exclusivity of penthouses in leading Costa del Sol locations.

That’s not to say that prime residential real estate buyers in Spain aren’t also focused on their finances. According to Savills, global prime residential capital value growth should average 1.6% in 2025, but Spanish locations look set to achieve closer to 4-5%. The firm also points to Spain as one of the locations leading Eurozone GDP growth in 2025, along with Ireland and Central and Eastern Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With financial and lifestyle priorities aligned, international buyers are primed to reap the rewards of penthouse living. With Taylor Wimpey España penthouses, that means enjoying unrivalled views of the sea or the golf course, with breathtaking sunrises and sunsets becoming part of everyday life. The properties’ extensive terraces are also part of the appeal, with buyers enjoying plenty of room to dine and host gatherings outdoors or simply relax and enjoy the serenity that comes from having nothing but open skies above.

The penthouses at Solana Village at La Cala Golf Resort in Mijas (Malaga) showcase this. Priced from €513,000 to €650,000 plus VAT, the three-bedroom homes deliver an internal area of 101.71 m2, with external space of 112.74 m2. That includes a large terrace that runs along the entire length of the open plan kitchen/living/dining room, while an enormous solarium crowns the property.

Outdoor space is also a priority at Solemar, just 750 m from Malaga’s Casares Beach. Designed to deliver stunning, unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea, the development’s three-bedroom penthouses are priced from €535,000 to €545,000 plus VAT. Cleverly conceived wraparound terraces provide access to outdoor space from two of the three bedrooms, as well as from the open plan living space. As with the Solana Village penthouse design, Solemar’s most exclusive properties are flooded with natural light and deliver spectacular views.

At Marbella Lake in Nueva Andalucia, the two exceptional duplex penthouses take outdoor space to the next level. The south-facing homes feature terraces on two levels. The lower-level terrace is accessed from the living room and one of the two double bedrooms. The upstairs terrace, which has room for a dining table, soft seating area and sun beds, is directly accessed from the hallway. It can also be accessed from the main bedroom, which together with one of the property’s two bathrooms occupies the upper floor of the home. The key-ready penthouses are priced from €950,000 to €1,015,000 plus VAT. The sea and lakeside views are superb, while residents also enjoy use of the development’s four communal swimming pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España, said: "Penthouse living is highly prized. These premium properties are in limited supply, adding strong investment potential and excellent appreciation over time to the outstanding lifestyle benefits that they offer. With few properties fitting the bill for prime buyers, and 2025 set to be a busy year, anyone keen to secure an exclusive penthouse is likely to have to act fast this year.”

With premium properties in hot demand, Taylor Wimpey España is actively seeking new land to continue building in some of the Costa del Sol’s most sought-after locations, as well as in select areas of the Costa Blanca and Mallorca, expanding its portfolio to accommodate discerning buyers’ needs.

​