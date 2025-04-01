£30k boost for home buyers in Cheshire post-stamp duty hikes

Bollin Grange, Macclesfield

Linden Homes is offering £30,000 to help people buy a new home in Macclesfield, following the recent stamp duty changes.*

Those interested in the five-bedroom Fletcher house type - available at Bollin Grange for £599,995 - will receive £30,000 to use in any way they want. This is a chance to cover the new, slightly higher stamp duty rates which came into effect after 31st March 2025.

From 1st April, the zero percent threshold dropped back to its previous level of £125,000 and the first-time buyers’ threshold reverted to £300,000, meaning some homebuyers are now facing higher fees.

In response, Linden Homes’ financial boost aims to help more people kickstart the house-buying journey. At its Bollin Grange development it offers a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes with prices starting at £319,995.

Linden Homes is offering a 5% financial boost at its Bollin Grange development

Joe Turner, Managing Director at Vistry Manchester and Cheshire East, commented: “We’re continually exploring ways to unlock new and viable homeownership opportunities for our buyers. Offering the 5% financial boost will hopefully enable more people to fulfil their dream of owning their own home. The incentive allows you to do whatever you’d like with the money - whether you’d like help with stamp duty, your deposit, your mortgage payments or maybe an upgrade to your home.

“Linden Homes at Bollin Grange is a development with great potential and it's already building a close-knit community. I’m looking forward to seeing people taking advantage of the boost and making the move.”

*T&Cs apply, the 5% financial boost is available on selected plots only.

To find out more about Bollin Grange, visit the website.

