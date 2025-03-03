The rise of online estate agents: is Purplebricks the best option for you?

NationalWorld

We’re heading into peak home-buying season, so if you’re thinking of taking the plunge, read our guide to online agents carefully

If you’re thinking of selling your home this spring, chances are you’ve come across online estate agents like Purplebricks, Yopa, and Emoov. These platforms promise a cheaper, more flexible alternative to high street estate agents, but are they the right fit for you?

With the property market warming up, now’s a great time to explore how these digital-first services compare - and crucially, how much they cost.

Let’s dive into the benefits of using online estate agents and break down how Purplebricks, Yopa, and Emoov stack up in terms of pricing and services.

Pros and cons of using online estate agents

Pros

✅ Cost savings – Traditional estate agents typically charge a commission of 1-3% of the final sale price, plus VAT. For a £300,000 home, this means paying anywhere from £3,000 to £9,000 in fees. Online estate agents, however, operate on fixed-fee models or reduced commission structures, making them a more budget-friendly option.

✅ More control and flexibility – With online agents, you often get access to a seller dashboard, allowing you to manage viewings, communicate with buyers directly, and monitor your listing’s performance. This is great if you like being hands-on with your sale and don’t want to wait for a high street agent to arrange everything for you.

✅ Wider reach – Most online estate agents list your property on major portals like Rightmove, Zoopla, and OnTheMarket, ensuring it gets seen by as many potential buyers as possible. With the majority of house hunters starting their search online, this is a big advantage.

Cons

❌ Less personal service – Unlike traditional agents who handle everything for you, online agents require more involvement from sellers. You may have to manage viewings yourself or pay extra for hosted viewings.

❌ Upfront fees – Many online agents charge fixed fees upfront, which means you pay whether your property sells or not. This is different from high street agents, who usually take commission upon a successful sale.

❌ Limited local knowledge – While some online agents offer local property experts, others rely heavily on automated systems. This could mean less personalised pricing strategies and fewer insights into your area’s specific property market trends.

Comparing Purplebricks, Yopa, and Emoov Across the UK

Pricing model: Flexible packages, including a free option

Purplebricks offers a range of packages to suit different sellers’ needs:

• Free Package (£0): Includes an expert valuation, listing on a major property portal, professional negotiation, and support from a team of experts.

• Boost Package (£999): Everything in the Free package, plus digitally enhanced professional photos, a 360° virtual tour, a professional floorplan, a Premium Rightmove listing, and expert mortgage advice at a discounted rate.

• Full House Package (£1,499): Includes all features from the Boost package, with the addition of hosted viewings and comprehensive mortgage advice.

Optional add-ons:

• Hosted viewings: £899

• Rightmove listings: £599

• Premium Rightmove listing: £125

• Featured Property on Rightmove: £149

• Digital enhanced photos, floorplan, and 360° virtual tour: £699

• Energy Performance Certificate (EPC): £119

• Elevated photography: £99

• Drone photography: £199

Best for: Sellers who want flexibility in choosing services, from a completely free option to comprehensive support, depending on their needs.

Note: A separate £80 Anti-Money Laundering fee applies.

Pricing model: Fixed fee, payable upfront or later. Yopa offers more flexibility in payments than Purplebricks, allowing you to pay either upfront or on completion (though this costs more). They also include a more traditional “full-service” option with local agents handling viewings and negotiations.

£999 (including VAT) outside major cities

£1,399 (including VAT) in high-demand urban areas

Optional hosted viewings: £399

Pay now or later (later option costs £300 more and requires using Yopa’s conveyancing services)

What you get:

Listings on Rightmove, Zoopla, and OnTheMarket

Professional photography

A dedicated local estate agent

Optional premium services, including viewings and negotiation support

Best for: Sellers who want a hybrid service—cheaper than a high street agent but with the option of additional personal support.

Emoov

Pricing model: Fixed fee, upfront only. Emoov has a tech-driven approach, offering competitive pricing with a focus on efficiency.

From £895 (including VAT) nationwide

No pay-later option

Optional premium services like premium listings and professional photography

What you get:

Listings on Rightmove and Zoopla

Basic package includes professional photos

Customer support but no dedicated local agent

Self-service dashboard to manage the sale

Best for: Budget-conscious sellers who are comfortable handling most of the process themselves.

3. Key considerations before choosing an estate agent

Before deciding which online estate agent to go with, here are some important things to keep in mind:

Do you want to pay upfront or on completion? Purplebricks and Yopa offer deferred payment options (with conditions), while Emoov requires upfront payment.

Do you need hosted viewings? If you’re too busy to conduct viewings yourself, expect to pay an extra £399-£499.

How much support do you want? If you’re confident in managing the sale yourself, Emoov might be the best value. If you want a dedicated local agent, Yopa or Purplebricks would be a better fit.

Conclusion

So, which online estate agent is the best for you? It really depends on your budget and how much support you need:

Want the backing of a well-known brand with flexible payment options? Purplebricks is a solid choice.

Prefer more personal support with the option to pay later? Yopa’s hybrid model might be best.

Just want a simple, low-cost way to list your property? Emoov is the most budget-friendly option.

Online estate agents can save you thousands compared to high street agents, but they do require you to be more hands-on. Whichever option you go for, make sure to read customer reviews and understand exactly what’s included in the fee.

Thinking of selling this spring? Now’s the perfect time to explore your options and get your home market-ready!